Vodafone launches new refurbished phone range

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Vodafone
Image:

Credit: Vodafone

Refurbished mobile phones to be offered with a two-year warranty, as company looks to take bite out of industry's e-waste footprint

Vodafone today launched a new refurbished phone range designed to help customers save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

The mobile operator said the move made it the UK's only major network to offer a two-year warranty on every pay-monthly refurbished phone, adding that the new range would allow customers to save up to £190 on the latest devices, including the iPhone SE and Samsung S21.

The launch comes alongside a survey commissioned by the brand which found that 73 per cent of respondents would now consider buying a refurbished phone to save money and 55 per cent would be interested in doing so for environmental reasons.

However, the survey also highlighted commonly held concerns customers have around refurbished phones, with half of respondents fearing second hand phones could have reduced battery life, a similar proportion saying there were uncertain how long the phone will last, and 36 per cent questioning where refurbished phones are data secure. 

Vodafone said that to help address these concerns it would only offer high-quality refurbished handsets in 'Great' or 'Pristine' condition. Every phone in the range has also been subject to a 32-point visual and diagnostic check to ensure components such as the screen, battery, and camera are fully functional and has been deep cleaned and securely data wiped.

The refurbished phones are also being offered with a two-year warranty and a 14-day no-quibble money back guarantee.

"More people than ever are now considering refurbished devices so they can get a great value phone and be friendlier to the planet," said Max Taylor, chief commercial officer at Vodafone UK. "With our market-leading two-year warranty, 32-point health check, and Vodafone EVO, the UK's best smartphone plan, buying a refurbished phone from Vodafone gives customers peace of mind and flexibility."

The new range is the latest step in Vodafone's push to achieve net zero emissions for its UK operations by 2027, building on its securing of 100 per cent renewable power for its business and network and its recent switch to SIM cards made from recycled plastic.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Coventry maps route to become UK's first all-electric bus city

Octopus pumps further €25m into floating wind venture

Most read
01

Reports: Autumn Statement set to deliver major boost for UK energy efficiency push

17 November 2022 • 4 min read
02

Chancellor promises climate action, launches renewables and EV tax raid

17 November 2022 • 11 min read
03

New steel coalition seeks global emissions standard for 'green steel'

17 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Big Nature Impact Fund: UK government announces COP27 funding boost for new public-private initiative

16 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

COP27: UK, EU and Canada press Egypt to steer climate talks towards ambitious agreement

17 November 2022 • 5 min read

More on Technology

An example of alternative proteins / Credit: Higher Steaks and Tailored Brands
Technology

US FDA paves way for lab-grown meat approval

Food and Drug Administration clears cultivated meat product for human consumption for the first time

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 November 2022 • 2 min read
Under the 'microScope': Are net zero targets a setup for future failure or scientific success?
Technology

Under the 'microScope': Are net zero targets a setup for future failure or scientific success?

Calls on corporates to deliver on climate goals are growing from regulators, consumers and investors - LoweConex’s Jessica Caldwell looks at how under pressure sustainability teams can accelerate progress.

Jessica Caldwell, LoweConex
clock 16 November 2022 • 4 min read
Study: UK heat pump deployment lagging behind European neighbours
Technology

Study: UK heat pump deployment lagging behind European neighbours

UK gas imports would be a fifth lower if UK had deployed heat pumps at same rate as Estonia, according to new ECIU analysis

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 November 2022 • 3 min read