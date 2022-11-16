'First of a Kind': Government awards funding for green train innovations

Self-charging trains could soon make their way onto Britain's railways thanks to the latest round of clean tech innovation funding from the UK government.

The Department for Transport (DfT) yesterday announced the results of the First of a Kind 2022 competition, which saw 24 innovators receive a share of more than £5m with grants of up to £400,000 each.

Delivered alongside Innovate UK, the winning projects are designed to help slash carbon emissions and air pollution across the rail network with the government predicting they have the potential to "revolutionise the future of train travel for generations to come".

"The UK has a long history of leading the way in railway innovation and the First of a Kind competition is getting the great brains of today to create the trains of tomorrow," said Transport Secretary Mark Harper. "Through millions of pounds worth of government funding, we are breathing life into ideas that will revolutionise our railways and make them greener than ever before.

"This is just the beginning and, as Transport Secretary, I am determined to support British innovation and create a cutting edge, green rail industry that delivers even more benefits for passengers and freight."

His comments were echoed by Mike Biddle, executive director for net zero at Innovate UK, who said: "The innovations funded through this competition will help to deliver a greener, lower-emissions railway carrying increasingly higher proportions of the UK's freight… Companies from all over the UK have demonstrated the quality of their innovations in previous rounds of this scheme. Now we will support even more innovations to help deliver a greener railway that benefits passengers, employees and customers for rail freight."

The £5m of funding is set to be shared by a wide range of projects looking to address environmental and safety challenges across the rail network.

For example, a coalition led by Varamis and featuring delivery giants DHL and Fedex was awarded nearly £400,000 to deliver a project that aims to revolutionise parcel delivery in the UK by repurposing former passenger carriages and using space at stations to create easily accessible city-centre distribution hubs for delivery services.

Meanwhile, a group led by Echion Technologies has received nearly £60,000 to support efforts to develop batteries that charge from overhead wires and then use that charge to ‘leapfrog' across unelectrified section of track effectively creating self-charging trains.

And the Zero Emissions Repowering of Railway Construction Infrastructure (ZERRCI) project has received £60,000 to support work to retrofit electric motors and battery systems into diesel fuelled construction equipment.

The government has previously committed to phasing out diesel trains by 2040 as part of its wider efforts to deliver net zero emissions by 2040. But Ministers have faced criticism in recent years over controversial plans to shelve rail electrification projects and roll back plans for an extension of the rail network in the north of England.