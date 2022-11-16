Leaders of the world's biggest economies have today signalled their continued support for an ambitious outcome from the tense on-going climate negotiations at the COP27 Summit, emphasising their support for capping global warming at 1.5C, ramping up climate finance, cutting back on coal power, and phasing out fossil fuel subsidies.

The G20 today issued a joint statement at the close of the Bali Summit that broadly reaffirms the climate and nature commitments made by almost 200 countries at last year's COP26 Summit in Glasgow, underscoring a desire among world leaders to avoid backsliding on delivering the goals of the Paris Agreement despite worsening energy and economic security concerns.

Given the G20 represents 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and includes the world's two biggest economies and emitters in China and the US, the bloc's statement of intent on climate and nature is widely regarded as a boost to efforts to build on the pledges made at last year's Glasgow Summit.

The final statement from this week's meeting of G20 countries - which include the US, China, EU, UK, Brazil, India, South Africa, Japan Korea, and Indonesia, among others - promises a "steadfast" commitment to delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, with Russia the only G20 member not to officially back the communique.

Specifically, it emphasises the need to push for limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5C, noting significantly worse climate impacts arise should global warming reach 2C. It also reaffirms industrialised nations' commitments to ramping up climate and adaptation finance.

Developed nations must strive to deliver on their commitment to collectively provide $100bn a year to support developing countries' climate efforts, double climate adaptation funding, and achieve progress at COP27 on the thorny issue of ‘Loss and Damage' faced by climate-impacted countries, the communique stresses.

Such issues have become major sticking points during ongoing climate negotiations at COP27, with the talks slipping behind schedule as negotiators fail to find much in the way of common ground between richer and poorer nations.

However, it had been hoped that a strong climate commitment from G20 leaders meeting in Indonesia this week - including US President Joe Biden, China's President Xi Jinping, EU President Ursula von der Leyen and the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - would help inject much-needed momentum into the worryingly sluggish pace of the UN climate talks in Egypt.

Signals earlier this week had been positive, with the US, EU, and a number of other partners yesterday signing a landmark $20bn agreement in Bali to help wean Indonesia off coal power and accelerate its renewable energy transition.

Today's G20 statement also reaffirms commitments to "phase down unabated coal power in line with national circumstances" and to "phase out and rationalise of the medium term inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", echoing the wording of last year's Glasgow Climate Pact agreed at COP26.

Moreover, it calls for a rapid scale up and deployment of clean power generation and energy efficiency measures, as well as carbon abatement and removal technologies, in order to decarbonise the global energy system and boost energy security.

Alok Sharma, the UK's outgoing COP26 President, welcomed the statement from G20 leaders today, and called on negotiators at COP27 in Egypt to "build on this with further ambition".

At @G20org leaders have agreed to fully implement their #GlasgowClimatePact commitments to limit 🌍 warming to 1.5C and accelerate coal phase down & the transition to clean energy



We must now build on this with further ambition at #COP27 — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) November 16, 2022

The communique also contains a number of pledges on nature protection, including a reaffirming of the G20's commitment to halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030, emphasising the need for "nature based solutions" to tackling the joint nature and climate crises, and support for brokering a global treaty to combat plastic pollution by the end of 2024.

It comes ahead of next month's critical COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, where countries are under pressure to agree a global treaty to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. As such, the G20 communique today further urges parties to deliver an ambitious treaty with clear, measurable targets, and accountability towards its overarching goals next month.

Although the G20 communique today is not binding on nations, green groups, business leaders, and negotiation observers at COP27 broadly welcomed its support for the Glasgow Climate Pact and argued it should send a strong signal to Ministers in Sharm El Sheikh to pursue a more ambitious agreement.

Ursula Woodburn, head of EU relations at the European Corporate Leaders Group (CLG Europe), welcomed the G20's statement as a signal of world leaders' "political will to support climate action".

"Holding the line on 1.5 degrees, the phase down of unabated coal power, and the phase out of fossil subsidies, alongside the need for progress on loss and damage at COP27 will invigorate the COP process in Sharm El-Sheikh," she said. "Now it is time for G20 to walk the talk at COP27 and ministers to double down and achieve outcomes on the mitigation work programme and loss and damage finance, as well as support an ambitious cover text."

By demonstrating their clear commitment to the Paris Agreement, the G20 can help to drive more businesses to embark on the transition to net zero, Woodburn argued.

"The global consensus is clear - that even as countries tackle high geopolitical tensions and the reality of overlapping crises, the focus on holding the line on 1.5 and progressing climate action is critical," she said.

In some respects the language in the G20 communique is slightly weaker compared to the Glasgow Climate Pact, notably in how it is "inviting" countries to ramp up their national climate plans in support of the Paris Agreement, rather reiterating the COP26 commitment to update NDCs "where required".

But Nick Mabey, co-CEO of think tank E3G, said the statement today nevertheless reinforced the direction of travel towards stronger climate pledges and welcomed an "unexpectedly strong" message from the world's 20 biggest economies.

"Despite high geopolitical tensions driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the G20 leaders and unexpectedly strong message on the need to accelerate collective action to tackle the energy, food, economic and climate crises," he said. "Leaders must now instruct their negotiators at COP27 to follow up these fine words with concrete actions."

Others, however, were left unimpressed by the outcome from the G20 Summit, pointing out that the commitments reaffirmed by world leaders still fall far short of what is required to achieve meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and limit temperature increases to 1.5C.

Yeb Saño, Greenpeace Southeast Asia's executive director, slammed the Bali Summit for failing to make progress in signalling the need for a just energy transition and phasing out fossil fuels.

"Long on rhetoric and short on instruction, G20 leaders in Bali could have closed the gap between the urgent needs of world's most climate vulnerable communities and countries and the actions of the richest and most polluting - they chose not to," he said. "We need leaders who can chew gum and walk at the same time, leaders who can address the acute energy and security crises of today's world whilst taking urgent action to avert climate catastrophe tomorrow."