Asda wipes out 74 tonnes of plastic waste with toilet roll design change

Asda yesterday announced it has become the first UK supermarket to change all its own brand toilet rolls to double length in a move that will remove 74 tonnes of plastic and save 760 tonnes of cardboard a year.

The supermarket said it has doubled the amount of toilet paper per roll and reduced the number of rolls per pack on one of its most popular own brand products, arguing the move would not only significantly reduce its cardboard and plastic usage but would also remove the need for over 1,200 lorries each year.

The new Shades double toilet rolls, which are also FSC accredited, will be available in-store and online from this week and are available across all seven existing lines as well as a new pack size on its popular Quilts and Coconut fragranced packs.

The supermarket said doubling the rolls' length would help customers reduce their own plastic waste. It added that all its toilet roll plastic packaging is recyclable at over 150 Asda stores, so customers can bring it to one of its front-of-store plastic bag and wrappings recycling points ensuring the packaging is recycled.

"Shades toilet rolls are one of our most popular own-brand products so to be able to make this change and help reduce both our customers and our own carbon footprint without affecting the great quality of our product in any way is an incredibly important step for us," said Sarah Yorke, buying manager for household paper at Asda.

The packs will also show Asda's support for Bowel Cancer UK's #GetOnARoll campaign, increasing customer awareness by putting signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on Shades and Just Essentials toilet roll packaging. In addition, Asda said it has donated £50,000 to the charity to help fund future health initiatives.