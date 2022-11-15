Offsets ratings agency BeZero Carbon secures $50m funding boost

Investment hailed as the biggest UK climate tech fund-raising round so far this year

Voluntary carbon market ratings agency Be Zero Carbon has announced the successful completion of a $50m Series B funding round, taking the total raised by the London-based firm to more than $70m in the past year.

The company said the new funds will be used to drive innovation in environmental markets through the development of new ratings, risk, and analytics tools. It is now planning to develop risk-based products for other ecosystem markets beyond its current carbon offset market focus, and open offices in New York and Singapore.

It added that it will also continue to expand its proprietary automation toolkit, deepen its earth observation capabilities, and invest in continued recruitment.

"We have a once in a generation opportunity to build environmental and ecological restoration into the heart of the economic model," said Tommy Ricketts, CEO and co-founder of BeZero Carbon. "Starting with carbon, effective ecosystem markets have huge potential to accelerate the Net Zero transition and generate economic prosperity. Developing the information infrastructure that allows these markets to take off is fundamental to their growth. The raise will ensure we can continue to invest in our ratings, risk and analytics tools to make this vision a reality."

The latest funding round was led by US investment firm Quantum Energy Partners, with strategic investment from EDF Group through its corporate venture capital arm EDF Pulse Ventures, Hitachi Ventures and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Existing investors Molten Ventures, Norrsken VC, Illuminate Finance, Qima and Contrarian Ventures also contributed to the latest funding round. 

Jeffrey Harris, venture partner at Quantum Energy Partners, said the voluntary carbon market was set to reach $50bn by 2030, playing a key role in the transition to net zero. "BeZero Carbon has built the biggest ratings agency in the market, with an incredible team of experts that are leaders in their fields," he said. "We are excited to be supporting them with their next stage of growth to help build a new climate economy."

Be Zero Carbon has developed a ratings methodology based on strict qualifying criteria and in-depth data analysis and earth observation tools that are designed to provide participants in carbon offset markets with the information they need to effectively interrogate a credit's carbon efficacy.

The company's approach sees all headline ratings and summaries of carbon offset projects made public on its website with paying clients then accessing full project assessments, research insights, and risk tools through a subscription-based platform.

Demand for carbon offset credits is growing rapidly, as companies and governments look to increase investment in nature and technology-based projects that can curb greenhouse gas emissions, expand existing carbon sinks, and draw carbon dioxide down from the atmosphere. However, the sector remains hugely controversial with critics alleging that many projects fail to deliver promised emissions savings and that the focus on purchasing offsets can distract from the need to reduce emissions at source.

The latest funding round for the company was also welcomed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who writing on Twitter said: "Attracting global investment into our green industries is essential for long-term economic growth. Fantastic to see companies like BeZero Carbon cementing London's climate tech leadership with this latest $50m fundraise."

