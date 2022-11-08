Ambitious plans unveiled at last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow to create new zero emission shipping routes have taken a step closer today, with several leading economies coming together at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh to accelerate the development of green maritime links.

The UK, the US, Norway, and the Netherlands have become the first nations to promise to operate a series green shipping corridors, confirming plans to deploy both port infrastructure and vessels that could enable low and zero emission shipping across the North Sea and eventually the Atlantic.

The UK and the US also announced they have agreed to launch a special Green Shipping Corridor Task Force focussed on bringing together experts in the sector, encouraging vital research and development, and delivering pilot projects that can help green shipping initiatives "come to life as quickly as possible".

The new partnerships build on the Clydebank Declaration, which was agreed on the sidelines of last year's Glasgow Summit and saw over 20 countries commit to supporting the development of green shipping corridors.

The Declaration set out a "collective aim to support the establishment of at least six green corridors by the middle of this decade, while aiming to scale activity up in the following years, by inter alia supporting the establishment of more routes, longer routes and/or having more ships on the same routes".

"The challenges posed by climate change are clear and the need to decarbonise maritime has never been greater," said UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper. "That's why we've committed to work alongside global partners to clean up the sector, improve air quality in and around our ports and coastal communities, and drive green investment into our economy.

"But we must not lose momentum. I'm delighted to say the UK has agreed to begin developing green shipping routes with some of our closest allies, as we work together to realise the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and limit global warming."

The new partnerships were welcomed by the shipping industry, which argued that the establishment of dedicated green shipping corridors could provide a major boost to efforts to develop low and zero emission fuels and maritime technologies.

"Green shipping corridors have the potential to catalyse decarbonisation in the maritime sector by focusing on specific maritime routes," said Ben Murray, CEO of trade body Maritime UK. "Not only can they help to identify and action the solutions needed for a given corridor by aligning vessels with infrastructure, but they can also demonstrate the UK's leadership and pitch to the rest of the world as we all seek to accelerate our progress toward net zero. Be that finance, professional services, technology, or manufacturing."

His comments were echoed by UK Chamber of Shipping CEO, Sarah Treseder, who said: "Green corridors can play an essential role in stimulating early action to adopt low and net-zero emission technologies and fuels. Today's announcement is a welcome step in the international action required to decarbonise shipping."

In related news the First Movers Coalition of governments and businesses, which similarly launched at COP26 last year with a view to accelerating the decarbonisation of carbon intensive industries, announced it had expanded to welcome new sectors and members.

At an event on the sidelines of COP27, the group said 10 new companies have signed up to the coalition, committing themselves to purchasing emerging green products from the steel, aluminium, aviation, shipping, trucking, and carbon dioxide removal industries.

The group now boasts 65 companies with a collective market value of approximately $8tr that are working to create a market signal for carbon intensive sectors to show that they will purchase greener products and services if they invest in emerging low-carbon technologies.

The coalition also confirmed today that it is expanding to serve the cement and concrete sector, with newly announced First Mover companies committing to purchasing at least 10 per cent near-zero cement and concrete per year by 2030.