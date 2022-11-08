The First Movers Coalition of companies has announced a major expansion today at an event on the fringes of the COP27 Climate Summit, welcoming 10 new companies to its fold and launching a new workstream to support the decarbonisation of the cement and concrete industry.

The group, which was launched last year at the COP26 Climate Summit by the World Economic Forum and US Climate Envoy John Kerry, brings together large companies committed to using their purchasing power to drive the development and adoption of low-carbon technologies that can decarbonise the world's most emissions-intensive sectors.

Participating firms commit to sourcing low carbon alternatives to carbon intensive products and services, providing suppliers with a clear incentive to invest in emerging low and zero emission technologies.

This morning, the concrete and cement industry became the latest sector to be covered by the initiative, joining the steel, aluminium, shipping, trucking sectors, and carbon dioxide removals industries.

Kerry announced the move at COP27, flanked by Brad Smith, president and vice-chair of Microsoft, Mads Nipper, chief executive officer of Ørsted, and Fernando González, chief executive officer of CEMEX.

"Cement is the second most consumed product globally after potable water, and the demand signal that top companies have set today for near-zero concrete will drive critical investment in next-generation technologies," the US Climate Envoy said.

A number of companies in the First Mover Coalition have already signed up to the new workstream and committed ensuring at least 10 per cent of the cement and concrete they purchase is "near-zero" by 2030. Participating firms include clean energy giant Vattenfall and automaker General Motors.

Anna Borg, president and CEO of Vattenfall, said it was critical to grow the market for low-carbon technologies that could decarbonise the world's most emissions-intensive sectors. "We can only reach the 1.5C target if we jumpstart the market for disruptive near-zero or zero-carbon technologies and make them as competitive as existing carbon-intensive solution," she said. "Seven sectors today emit a third of global emissions. I am happy that Vattenfall now can increase the ambition, also when it comes to the use of concrete and cement, in addition to the sectors steel, aviation and trucking where we already have committed."

General Motors' president and CEO Mary T Barra said the company hoped to "signal a firm market demand" by making a commitment to purchasing low carbon concrete. "GM is actively pursuing the vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion," she said. "We believe there is an economic opportunity and a social imperative in reducing carbon emissions."

The First Movers Coalition also announced that 10 new companies have joined its ranks across various sectors, including engineering software company Autodesk, drinks giant PepsiCo, miner and aluminium smelter Rio Tinto, and electronics coming Bang & Olufsen. The group now boasts 65 companies, with a total value of approximately $8tr, it said.

The group said that its members had made up to $12bn of purchasing commitments for delivery by 2030 across the long-distance transport, heavy industry, and carbon removal sectors, ranging from Volvo's introduction of fossil-free steel into its electric truck production lines to Apple's purchase of a batch of commercial purity, carbon-free alumiunium.

Kerry welcomed the activity that had been driven by the First Movers Coalition since its launch. "This unprecedented $12bn dollar demand signal will bring competitive technologies to market this decade that are needed to decarbonise so-called 'hard-to-abate' sectors of the global economy," he said.

Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, said the companies involved in the scheme were playing a significant role in driving decarbonisation across the real economy. "First Movers Coalition companies are paving the way for the decarbonisation of our industries through disruptive innovations across seven of the hardest-to-abate sectors," he said. "The cement and concrete sector is the latest addition to this effort, creating the early markets needed to scale innovative green technologies. We are thrilled to see government partners join in this effort to ensure a net-zero transition that is truly global."