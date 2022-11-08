Actuaries urge UK pension sector to adopt robust climate risk management plans

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has urged policymakers and stakeholders of pension schemes to take a risk management approach to combat climate change.

The report cited climate change as a "risk-management problem on a global scale" and called for swift further action to ensure that there is a greater understanding of the risks posed by climate change to enable organisations to plan for an increasingly uncertain future.

It also outlined how more decisive action is needed as carbon budgets should be approached cautiously for schemes when considering their long-term sustainable investment strategies.

That is due to the carbon budgets to reduce global temperatures increases by 1.5C as part of the Glasgow Climate Pact, have only a 50 per cent chance of being successful.

However, the report also warned that even with the current targets in place, including those set out at COP26 in Edinburgh last year, the planet could be heading for a ‘ruin scenario' where the severe consequences of climate change are likely to be inevitable.

CCAG chair Sir David King - the UK government's former chief scientific adviser - said: "Human caused climate change has run down the clock, and we are fast running out of time to keep the critical 1.5 degrees hopes alive. But whilst this may seem daunting, we have the science at hand to reduce emission and stabilise the climate. What this report shows is that, even at 1.5 degrees, serious mitigation and risk management will be required alongside a strategy of reduce, remove and repair to deliver a manageable future for humanity."

IFoA Sustainability Board former chair Sandy Trust added: "Climate change is a risk management problem on a global scale. Policymakers must act now to accelerate climate action to avoid catastrophic impacts on society.

"We have underestimated the pace of climate change, as well as the level of risk associated with 1.5 degrees of warming. We need to prepare for further climate impacts, as well as reducing emissions rapidly and we have the solutions required and it is within our collective capabilities to steer our future back onto a safe course."

