Study: Annual climate-related investment in developing economies needs to top $2tr by 2030

A new study commissioned by the governments of Egypt and the UK has today put the level of investment required to ensure emerging and developing countries, excluding China, meet the goals of the Paris Agreement at more than $2tr a year from 2030.

The analysis calculates that the annual investment is needed to cut emissions, boost climate resilience, deal with the loss and damage caused by climate change impacts, and restore nature and land.

It argues emerging market and developing countries should work with investors, developed countries, and multilateral institutions to unlock $1tr annually in external finance from private and public sources by 2030, with the rest of the finance coming from their own private and public domestic sources. The total annual investment needs for emerging market and developing countries other than China are estimated to be $1tr in 2025 and $2.4tr by 2030.

The report, titled Finance for climate action: scaling up investment for climate and development, was prepared at the request of the Egyptian Presidency of COP27 and the UK Presidency of COP26 by the Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance that is co-chaired by Dr Vera Songwe and Professor Lord Nicholas Stern.

The report also calls for grants and low-interest loans from the governments of developed countries to double from $30bn annually today to $60bn by 2025.

"The world needs a breakthrough and a new roadmap on climate finance that can mobilise the $1tr in external finance that will be needed by 2030 for emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs) other than China," the report states. "There is a significant role for public policy and government action to foster investment, and complementary roles for the private sector, MDBs (multilateral development banks), international financial institutions (IFIs), and concessional finance of various forms. Powerful multipliers can emerge from the complementary strengths of all sources of finance."

The report comes after Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley yesterday called on governments from the Global North to back proposals for a new Climate Mitigation Trust that would allow climate-related projects to access the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of the International Monetary Fund.

She argued that $500bn worth of SDRs could unlock $5tr of private savings for investment in climate-related projects and tackle the crippling high interest rates currently imposed on low carbon infrastructure projects in developing economies.

Today's report similarly report argues that a series of reforms to revamp the role of MDBs, tackle the indebtedness of many poorer nations, expand the role of concessional finance, and expand of the envelope of low-cost finance through access to Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), voluntary carbon markets, and philanthropy, could drastically increase flows of investment into EMDCs.

"Unlocking substantial climate finance is the key to solving today's development challenges," said Dr Songwe. "This means countries must have access to affordable, sustainable low-cost financing from the multilateral development banks to help crowd in investments from the private sector and philanthropy to support the energy transformation, build resilience and protect natural capital. Financing alone is not enough and must be coupled with the right instruments and good policies to accelerate and scale up impact."

The report argues that reforms to international financial institutions has to come alongside reforms in developing economies to boost domestic investment in green projects. "Around half of the required financing can be reasonably expected to come from local sources, from strengthening domestic public finance and domestic capital markets, including tapping into large pools of local finance that national development banks are able to mobilise," the report states. "Strengthening tax collections and reducing fossil-fuel-linked subsidies will be important, partly for the fiscal space freed up and partly for the improvement in incentives for private investment that is created when instruments like a carbon tax are applied."

With climate finance once again set to provide one of the main dividing lines during the negotiations at COP27, Professor Lord Stern urged rich countries to "recognise that it is in their vital self-interest, as well as a matter of justice given the severe impacts caused by their high levels of current and past emissions, to invest in climate action in emerging market and developing countries".

"Most of the growth in energy infrastructure and consumption projected to occur over the next decade will be in emerging market and developing countries, and if they lock in dependence on fossil fuels and emissions, the world will not be able to avoid dangerous climate change, damaging and destroying billions of lives and livelihoods in both rich and poor countries," he added.

Amar Bhattacharya, executive secretary to the Independent High-Level Group on Climate Finance, urged governments tussling over climate finance commitments to focus on their purpose, "namely the investments necessary for the implementation of the landmark Paris Agreement".

"This report identifies the different sources of external finance for the different investments required in emerging market and developing countries," he added. "It is crucial that there is a scaling up of finance from all these sources, both private and public."