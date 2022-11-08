COP27: What does it mean for international carbon markets?

clock • 5 min read
COP27: What does it mean for international carbon markets?

BeZero Carbon's Finn O'Muircheartaigh looks at what needs to happen at COP27 to scale international carbon markets

Last year at COP26 in Glasgow the world agreed to a new rulebook for international carbon markets. Many viewed this as a turning point in climate negotiations that would help to radically reduce the cost...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Game-changing': Transport for London revs up latest electric bus plans

02 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Packaging with purpose

03 November 2022 • 7 min read
05

Why net zero makes sense to Phoenix

02 November 2022 • 8 min read

More on Carbon Trading

The case for using climate finance to create carbon markets
Carbon Trading

The case for using climate finance to create carbon markets

Funding for carbon markets should become natural part of the climate finance toolkit, argues EBRD's Gerrit Held

Gerrit Held, EBRD
clock 31 October 2022 • 6 min read
Climeworks launched its direct air capture and storage plant in Iceland in September 2021 | Credit: Climeworks
Carbon Trading

'Returns could be in the trillions': Report touts huge investment opportunity of carbon removal technologies

BeZero Carbon research points to growing commercial interest in carbon removals such as direct air capture, enhanced weathering and biochar

Amber Rolt
clock 03 October 2022 • 3 min read
Why carbon removals are a major commercial opportunity for first mover firms
Carbon Accounting

Why carbon removals are a major commercial opportunity for first mover firms

BeZero's Victoria Harvey looks at why companies are flocking to the nascent carbon removal sector

Victoria Harvey, BeZero
clock 29 September 2022 • 3 min read