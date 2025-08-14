'Immediate carbon savings': Volvo revs up green truck roll out

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
DSV has acquired four Volvo FH Aero Electric tractor units as part of its commitment to deploy more than 300 zero-exhaust emission trucks from the manufacturer
Image:

DSV has acquired four Volvo FH Aero Electric tractor units as part of its commitment to deploy more than 300 zero-exhaust emission trucks from the manufacturer

Auto giant announces delivery of new all-electric and bio-LNG heavy goods vehicles, as efforts to cut emissions from haulage gather speed

Volvo has announced the delivery of new green trucks to two of its leading haulage clients over the past week, as demand for low and zero emission heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) continues to grow. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Bon VoyCharge': Over 1,800 EV chargers added to network ahead of summer holiday season

Diverging circles: How Brexit is threatening to undermine the UK's circular economy ambitions

More on Haulage

'Immediate carbon savings': Volvo revs up green truck roll out
Haulage

'Immediate carbon savings': Volvo revs up green truck roll out

Auto giant announces delivery of new all-electric and bio-LNG heavy goods vehicles, as efforts to cut emissions from haulage gather speed

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 August 2025 • 3 min read
Electric delivery pioneer Hived opens West London depot
Haulage

Electric delivery pioneer Hived opens West London depot

All-electric delivery firm plans to scale up its network to new cities in the UK over the next 18 months

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 May 2025 • 3 min read
Asahi UK rolls out first fully electric beer delivery truck
Haulage

Asahi UK rolls out first fully electric beer delivery truck

Asahi, Peroni, and Fuller's to be delivered to London pubs by brewing giant's first electric 'dray'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 September 2024 • 2 min read