Asset manager Schroders unveils 'Plan for Nature'

Schroders has today unveiled a ‘Plan for Nature' setting out the asset manager's priorities to push investment into natural capital.

The investor said nature risk was "increasingly recognised as an integral factor to business risk", noting in the natural capital strategy that more than half of global GDP has been estimated to be dependent on the natural world.

"Furthermore, new research suggests unpriced nature and climate risk could wipe billions off the world's food and agriculture companies," it states.

The Plan for Nature sets out three ‘focus areas' for the firm to help minimise nature risk in investment portfolios and help make nature-based climate solutions more investible: insights, influence and innovation.

The firm explained that it aimed to to develop understanding and analysis of nature risk, as well as identify exposure to nature risk; to push firms to reduce exposure to nature risk and deliver "positive impacts on nature"; and to develop fresh solutions in both public and private markets "that channel capital to protect and restore nature and aim to deliver long-term returns".

It follows Schroders' recently announced partnership with environmental NGO Conservation International to launch Akaria Natural Capital, a natural capital investment manager.

Elsewhere in the report, Schroders noted that it had built a scorecard that measures company exposure to and management of forestry-related risks. It also highlights the funds it has launched to push nature-positive outcomes in the last year, such as its global sustainable food and water strategy and circular economy strategy.

The firm also said it has joined the ‘make it mandatory' call to heads of state, a push to require all large businesses and financial institutions to assess and disclose their impacts and supply chain connections with nature by 2030.

Peter Harrison, group chief executive at Schroders, said: "The reality is stark: nature risk is fast becoming an integral factor to investment risk and returns. As a leading active investment manager, Schroders has an important role to play. Accelerating a nature-positive future is a part of our fiduciary responsibility to our clients."

"In order to continue to deliver robust, long-term returns, it is critical we mitigate the nature risk embedded in portfolios," he added. "That is why we are setting out our ambition on nature; we want to harness the power of investment to accelerate a nature positive future, creating real investment potential for our clients."

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week.