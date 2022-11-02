The UK can reduce its methane emissions by 43 per cent this decade, if it acts quicky to stop the landfilling of biodegradable waste, establishes stricter rules that prevent fossil gas leaks, and takes steps to encourage farmers to change feedstock for their dairy cows and improve the management of slurry.

That is according to a report published this morning by the Green Alliance think tank, which sets out a number of low-cost ways the UK government can deliver on its pledge to cut methane emisisons by 30 per cent by 2030.

Tackling methane emissions has long been dubbed the "low hanging fruit" of the net zero transition, because the majority of solutions are low-cost, effective, available, easily implemented, and can offer attractive returns on investment. For example, soaring fossil gas prices mean that plugging methane leaks from oil and gas sites could deliver a significant boost in profits for fossil fuel firms.

And yet Green Alliance has today warned the UK has made "little headway" in showing how it will cut emissions of the greenhouse gas - which is much more potent than carbon dioxide - since joining 100 other nations in signing the Global Methane Pact at the COP26 Climate Summit last year.

"Because methane emissions are accelerating the warming of the planet faster than carbon dioxide, it's essential that both methane and carbon dioxide are cut rapidly," said Dustin Benton, policy director at Green Alliance. "Our work is the first to show how the UK can exceed its global methane pledge by 2030, using low-cost policies that not only reduce methane emissions, but also create new industries in alternative proteins, and improve our energy security in the face of the gas crisis."

According to Green Alliance, introducing a ban on biodegradable waste by 2025 and mandating landfill operators to increase the use of biogas capture technologies could reduce methane emissions by 19 per cent by 2030 on its own.

A further 15 per cent of the UK's methane emissions could be reduced by taking action to reduce the methane intensity of the agricultural and land use sectors, according to the findings. Measures siuch as feeding methane-reducing supplements to dairy cows, improving the management of slurry, investing in plant-based protein production, and encouraging more people to switch processed meat and dairy for alternative proteins, could all deliver significant methane emissions reductions, the report argued.

The last nine per cent of savings could come from regulating the gas industry to end methane leaks, a move Green Alliance stressed would boost both the UK's energy supplies and oil and gas giants' profits.

A methane action plan published by the UK fossil gas industry sets out its plan to slash its emissions of the greenhouse gas in half by by 2030, but the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated last month that as much as 72 per cent of existing methane leaks from the sector could profitably be abated with existing technologies and practices.

Action on methane emissions would demonstrate the UK's global leadership on climate change and set a benchmark for action for other countries to follow, Green Alliance stressed.

The new report comes as pressure mounts on governments convening later this week at the COP27 Climate Summit to deliver an ambitious outcome at the conference, in the wake of a recent warning from the UN there is "no credible pathway" to capping global temperatures at 1.5C by mid-century, the target set out by the Paris Agreement in 2015.

A flurry of reports have set out recommendations for policymakers attending the summit, with a 600-strong group of investors this morning calling for action on methane, more ambitious climate targets, stronger policies and measures that ramp up flows of public and private sector climate finance.

In an analysis published this morning, the Energy Transitions Commission set out three priority areas for governments and businesses to advocate for, including closing the 'ambition gap' through more ambitious country targets; introducing targeted policies and actions that drive real world progress on methane, deforestation, power, road transport, heavy industry, and energy efficiency; and plugging the 'finance gap' preventing middle and low income countries from tackling and adapting to climate change.

Adair Turner, chair of the Energy Transitions Commission, said full implementation of COP26 commitments and further progress at COP27 would be "essential" if the world was to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming at 1.5C.

"Despite the current global economic and political challenges, we must keep focused on the global crises presented by climate change," he said. "Each 0.1C rise above 1.5C will have a hugely significant impact. Many of the actions needed to build greater energy security could also drive a faster transition to a more resilient and stable low-carbon economy."

The report singles out the need for a "large scale up" in financing to phase out coal, end deforestation, and develop carbon dioxide removal technologies.

And it highlights curbing red meat consumption as a top priority for reducing emissions from deforestation and livestock, noting that big savings could be relaised by shifting diets and investing in plant-based protein production and synthetic meat.

"Rollout of renewables and electric vehicles is rapid and rising, and there is also optimism around progress in heavy industry and progressing energy efficiency," said Mike Hemsley, deputy director of the Energy Transitions Commission. "However, this alone is not enough and progress is urgently required in reducing methane emissions, early coal phase-out and ending deforestation."