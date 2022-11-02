'Game-changing': Transport for London revs up latest electric bus plans

The electrification of the capital's transport network is set to take another major step forward, with Transport for London (TfL) having this week unveiled a series of new zero emission buses and charging technologies.

TfL used this week's Euro Bus Expo in Birmingham to showcase the first of its new electric Irizar tram buses, which are set to start running on the 358 route from Crystal Palace to Orpington from next year.

Writing on Twitter, Mayor Sadiq Khan hailed the buses as a "game-changing" innovation. "As part of our commitment to making London greener for everyone, TfL are introducing 20 new emission-free electric buses in 2023 - and they only take 10 minutes to charge," he added.

Unlike existing electric buses in TfL's fleet that are charged overnight, the tram bus from Spanish manufacturer Irizar uses an arm-like structure known as a pantograph to provide rapid charging between journeys through the buses' roof. These pantographs will be positioned at each end of the route, allowing buses to charge quickly before their next journey.

The pantograph charging tech has also been introduced to buses on the existing all-electric route 132, which runs between North Greenwich and Bexleyheath.

"Londoners deserve to breathe clean air, and as part of our work to tackle the twin dangers of toxic air pollution and the climate emergency, I'm pleased that this new technology is being used on buses in south London," said Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance. "The introduction of the pantograph builds on the progress we have already made to run a cleaner and greener bus service. Transforming London's bus fleet is an important part of the Mayor's target of getting London to net zero by 2030, and his aim to build a better London - a fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all."

The news came as TfL also this week unveiled the first proof of concept model showing how Routemaster buses could be converted from diesel hybrid power to fully electric. If the trial proves successful it could provide a route for the operator to electrify up to a fifth of TfL's bus fleet relatively quickly.

In further green bus news, First Bus announced today that a year on from announcing at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow that it intended to offer local businesses that chance to make use of its charging infrastructure in the city it has reached an agreement with delivery giant DPD to provide access to its charge points at its Caledonia Depot.

The bus operator said that through the partnership the emissions-saving potential of its charging hub will be maximised while its own electric fleet is not using it.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus, said: "The partnership with DPD reflects the commitment we made during COP26 to help other businesses to achieve their green ambitions. We hope that this marks the first of many valuable partnerships and demonstrates the power that comes from working together to reduce carbon emissions.

"Electrifying fleets, and having the infrastructure in place to support them, is a mammoth undertaking, and it simply isn't feasible for each and every business to build its own charging station. Reducing carbon emissions is a priority for us - not just to meet our own targets but because we're committed to delivering cleaner, greener journeys for Glasgow. We're already in conversation with other businesses and look forward to announcing further partnerships in the near future."