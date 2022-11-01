BusinessGreen launches latest Intelligence Whitepaper

BusinessGreen has today launched its latest Intelligence Whitepaper, providing a deep dive into how some of the UK's leading companies are transitioning towards zero emission corporate fleets.

The report, titled When the rubber hits the road: How top corporates are navigating the transition to zero emission fleets, features a series of exclusive interviews with fleet managers and sustainability execs from a number of leading businesses that are leading the transition to electric fleets.



As such, it provides real world insights into how companies are managing a transition that presents multiple opportunities, but also faces myriad technical challenges.

The report explores how executives are undertaking detailed financial modelling for EV deployments at a time when energy prices are more volatile than ever; tackling supply chain bottlenecks that are restricting the supply of new electric vehicles (EVs); building out supporting charging infrastructure; and working with drivers and other stakeholders to boost awareness and understanding of EVs.

The whitepaper follows the release this summer of BusinessGreen's first Intelligence Whitepaper, Understanding the Direct Air Capture Gold Rush

