BusinessGreen launches latest Intelligence Whitepaper

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
BusinessGreen launches latest Intelligence Whitepaper

New report exploring how leading corporates are transitioning to 100 per cent electric fleets is available to all BusinessGreen Advanced Members

BusinessGreen has today launched its latest Intelligence Whitepaper, providing a deep dive into how some of the UK's leading companies are transitioning towards zero emission corporate fleets.

The report, titled When the rubber hits the road: How top corporates are navigating the transition to zero emission fleets, features a series of exclusive interviews with fleet managers and sustainability execs from a number of leading businesses that are leading the transition to electric fleets.

As such, it provides real world insights into how companies are managing a transition that presents multiple opportunities, but also faces myriad technical challenges.

The report explores how executives are undertaking detailed financial modelling for EV deployments at a time when energy prices are more volatile than ever; tackling supply chain bottlenecks that are restricting the supply of new electric vehicles (EVs); building out supporting charging infrastructure; and working with drivers and other stakeholders to boost awareness and understanding of EVs.

The whitepaper follows the release this summer of BusinessGreen's first Intelligence Whitepaper, Understanding the Direct Air Capture Gold Rush, and is exclusively available to all advanced BusinessGreen members.

You can secure access to the report by becoming a BusinessGreen Advanced Member here.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Green reshuffle: Pow, Goldsmith, and Callanan return to key green roles

'Now is the time to future-proof our economy': Trade Secretary hails £20bn in green investment

Most read
01

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
02

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

27 October 2022 • 4 min read
03

GFANZ cuts partnership with UN's Race to Zero campaign

28 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read

More on Automotive

A render of the project | Credit: Britishvolt
Automotive

Reports: Britishvolt secures last-minute funding boost to avoid collapse

News of rescue funding comes after reports that government refused start-up's appeal for £30m in emergency backing

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 November 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Climate change

Report: Firms must boost investment in tropical forests to keep 1.5C on track

EXCLUSIVE: Paper from US non-profit Emergent highlights importance of investing in forest protection efforts as part of corporate net zero strategies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 October 2022 • 3 min read
A render of the project | Credit: Britishvolt
Automotive

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

News that start-up behind Northumberland gigafactory project is facing collapse comes as electric black cab maker LEVC announces major layoffs

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 October 2022 • 4 min read