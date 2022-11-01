Reports: Britishvolt secures last-minute funding boost to avoid collapse

Embattled electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing start-up Britishvolt has reportedly been saved from collapse at the last minute, after securing emergency funding from an unnamed backer, according to a report from the BBC.

The news comes a day after reports emerged that the firm, which is aiming to build the UK's first 'gigafactory' in Northumberland, was preparing to enter administration after emergency fundraising talks had faltered.

But today, the BBC reported the company had now secured enough cash to stay afloat in the short to medium term, citing insider sources. The identity of the new backer or backers has not been revealed.

Britishvolt said it would not comment on the latest reports, but confirmed in a statement provided to BusinessGreen that it was "actively working on several potential scenarios that offer the required stability".

The start-up, set up in 2019, was understood to be courting a number of potential investors and buyers that could alleviate its cash flow issues, including Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover.

Existing investors in the gigafactory project include the UK government, investment giant Abrdn, fund manager Tritax, and mining giant Glencore.

Reports of the rescue funding comes just 12 hours after the Financial Times revealed the company was poised to appoint administrators after the government rejected a request for a £30m advance on a £100m grant it had been promised once certain construction milestones had been met.

Insiders close to Business Secretary Grant Shapps told the paper the newly-appointed Business Secretary had declined Britishvolt's request over the weekend after concluding the company's management was "totally chaotic" and had failed to meet agreed targets.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined to comment on the report that the government had refused the company's appeal for rescue funding.

Yesterday, a BEIS spokesperson told BusinessGreen it would not comment on speculation on the commercial affairs of private companies, but insisted Ministers remained "determined to ensure the UK remains one of the best locations in the world for automotive manufacturing as we transition to electric vehicles, while ensuring taxpayer money is used responsibly and provides best-value".

Supporters of Britishvolt project, or its sale to a foreign company or investor, have warned its collapse would be a major blow to the UK's ambitions to become a leader in EV manufacturing.

The scheme has been hailed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an example of how UK could drive a 'green industrial revolution' that would benefit the British economy and accelerate progress towards climate goals.

Britishvolt claims the £3.8bn project in Blyth would create 3,000 jobs in an economically deprived area of the UK, enabling the government to meet its twin ‘levelling up' and net zero objectives.

But some auto industry insiders had been increasingly sceptical about the viability Britishvolt's ambitious business plans, pointing to its unconventional decision to build a factory without at least one major battery supply deal with an automaker in place and questioning the government's decision to back a start up to build the UK's first gigafactory, rather than court established battery manufacturers.