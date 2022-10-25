Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

UAE-owned green energy giant acquires leading UK battery storage system specialist as it seeks to expand presence in European renewables market

Masdar has snapped up UK-based battery energy storage system developer Arlington Energy for an undisclosed sum, the UAE state-owned renewable energy giant announced today.

London-based Arlington Energy - which develops, builds, operates and finances flexible energy solutions - claims to have taken more than 170MW of assets through to operation in the past two years.

Masdar said the acquisition would help to expand its presence in UK and European renewable energy markets, while also supporting national net zero objectives.

Moreover, Masdar said the deal would enable it to bring development, construction, operational management, and financing of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects under a single platform.

"Masdar and Arlington Energy share a long-standing belief that greater investment in energy storage is critical if countries are to expand their renewable energy portfolios and achieve their net zero ambitions," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar's CEO. "By working together, we will be able to provide a more resilient and flexible energy resource, helping to accelerate the UK and other European countries' clean energy transitions, and supporting our efforts in expanding our offshore wind and broader renewables portfolio."

According to National Grid, the UK may need as much as 50GW of storage capacity by 2050 in order to reach its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Masdar and Arlington claim their BESS solutions could help to overcome renewables' intermittency challenges by providing flexible energy to the grid, helping to ease pressure during peak periods of demand and to keep bills down.

Matthew Clare, co-founder and director of Arlington Energy, said Masdar's ownership would allow the firm to accelerate its battery storage system rollout in the UK, helping to transform it into a "leading platform" for energy storage.

"This partnership creates a business with huge potential, immediately capable of delivering at scale domestically, and in other markets in the future, as more nations join the UAE and UK in setting net zero targets," he said.

Alongside announcing the Arlington acquisition today, Masdar said it also intends to increase its investment in offshore wind and other renewables projects in new and existing markets, including the UK.

Masdar already boasts holdings in the UK's offshore wind sector, including stakes in London Array, one of the world's largest offshore wind farms; the Dudgeon offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk; and Hywind Scotland, the world's first commercial-scale floating wind farm. 

Masdar harbours ambitions to become one of the fastest- growing renewable energy companies in the world, earlier this year ramping up its overarching goal to deliver 100GW of total capacity by 2030, with ambitions to double that in the following years.

