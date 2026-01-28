National Wealth Fund to invest over £100bn in industries driving clean energy growth

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Fresh funding expected to create and support more than 200,000 jobs, while saving 500 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2050

The National Wealth Fund (NWF) has today earmarked more than £100bn of funding for companies, infrastructure, and supply chains working to create a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future for the UK...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Could Europe's renewables drive combat the hostile actors working to 'weaponise' energy?

Pandora's Mads Twomey-Madsen: 'Sustainability only succeeds when it is treated as a core business capability'

More on Investment

National Wealth Fund to invest over £100bn in industries driving clean energy growth
Investment

National Wealth Fund to invest over £100bn in industries driving clean energy growth

Fresh funding expected to create and support more than 200,000 jobs, while saving 500 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2050

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 January 2026 • 3 min read
Low Carbon raises £500m for European renewables pipeline
Investment

Low Carbon raises £500m for European renewables pipeline

New funding package to help drive clean energy company’s expansion plans in the UK, Germany, and Poland

Amber Rolt
clock 28 January 2026 • 2 min read
UK backs ocean protection and climate poverty projects with £14m funding
Investment

UK backs ocean protection and climate poverty projects with £14m funding

At least eight projects backed by OCEAN Grants Programme to protect marine habitats, improve food security, and support thousands of jobs

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 January 2026 • 3 min read