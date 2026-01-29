Subsea trenching firm Enshore Subsea secures £100m funding boost

Investment to help accelerate delivery of offshore energy projects, including three German North Sea contracts and cable installations in Scotland and Senegal
UK-based subsea trenching firm Enshore Subsea has secured close to £100m in funding from HSBC UK, providing a major boost to its global project pipeline. The company confirmed the investment yesterday,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis