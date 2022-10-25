Virgin Media O2 uses recycled building materials to cut CO2 from broadband works

Virgin Media O2 claims to have achieved significant carbon reductions by using recycled materials across an entire broadband expansion project in Scotland, which it described as its most sustainable network expansion works to date.

Working with its building partner Diona, the media giant said it had used recycled stone and sand rather than new building materials sourced from quarries when reinstating the ground during expansion works, in a move it said had resulted in 56 per cent lower CO2 emissions.

The expansion works in Shotts, Scotland, saw the company connect more than 3,000 homes and businesses to its ultrafast gigabit network, which delivers speeds of up to 1,130Mbps.

By using recycled materials instead of new materials from a quarry, the company said that it managed to more than halve greenhouse gas emissions from reinstatement - which it claimed equated to stopping more than 12,500kg of carbon from entering the atmosphere.

It follows a previous trial carried out by Virgin Media O2 which saw it use recycled materials across two Glasgow streets last year which were developed with support from Glasgow City Council and planning and design specialists C-Plan.

These moves form part of Virgin Media O2's target to achieve net zero carbon across its operations, products and supply chain by the end of 2040, through which it has committed aligning with the Science-Based Target initiative's (SBTi) Net Zero Standard.

In addition, Virgin Media O2 is aiming to prevent 20 million tonnes of carbon from entering the atmosphere by the end of 2025 by using its gigabit broadband and 5G mobile networks to power more of the UK's technology and services.

"From a two-street trial to a 3,000-home build; we're driving forward change at pace in our network expansion to turn our net zero ambition into a reality," said Rob Evans, managing director for Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2. "One of our most sustainable builds to date - we've cut carbon not quality when connecting thousands more homes in Shotts to our next generation speeds and ultra-reliable service at a time when it's never mattered more."