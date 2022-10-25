Rishi Sunak must throw his full weight behind net zero

The UK's environmental goals are a major investment opportunity for business, and so the new PM should act fast to address policy gaps, argues the Aldersgate Group’s Nick Molho
Following weeks of political and economic instability, the UK now has a new Prime Minister. As he enters Number 10, Rishi Sunak faces a challenging in-tray. Not only is the country facing a major cost...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial