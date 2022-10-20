Deliveroo orders up VOLT e-bikes trial

Trial will see e-bike company offer Deliveroo riders subsidised bikes at affordable rates to help encourage greener takeaway deliveries

E-bike company VOLT has announced it is launching a trial with food delivery service giant Deliveroo to provide its delivery riders with a greener and more affordable alternative to motor vehicles.

VOLT said it would be offering a group of Deliveroo's riders across the UK subsidised e-bikes that feature bespoke Deliveroo branding at a special discounted rate. Riders will be offered VOLT's Burlington model and the trial will explore various buying options for a select group of Deliveroo riders.

Switching to a VOLT Burlington bike would allow riders to cover longer distances than with a traditional push bike, as well as providing a zero emission alternative to motorised vehicles for riders who are looking to upgrade, the company said.

"For VOLT to partner with Deliveroo in the UK to offer riders high quality e-bikes at an accessible price is incredibly exciting," said James Metcalfe, founder and owner of VOLT.

"We look forward to seeing what impact this initial trial period can bring and hope to continue our collaboration into the future and get more riders on alternative more environmentally friendly transport soon."

Paul Bedford, director of policy and sustainability at Deliveroo, welcomed the news and hailed it as a step in the right direction for the company's sustainability drive.

"By significantly reducing the cost of a new, high spec VOLT e-bike, we hope to accelerate the trend towards a greener fleet, reducing carbon emissions while helping riders to maximise their earnings - a win-win for all," he said.

The pilot is the latest in a series of trials from takeaway delivery companies to incentivise their drivers to switch to electric scooters, e-bikes, and bicycles, so as to reduce fuel costs, carbon emissions, and air pollution.

