ASCO and Storegga to collaborate on Acorn Port CCS project in Aberdeenshire

Plans to develop a pioneering carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipeline on the north east coast of Scotland have been given a boost, with energy logistics firm ASCO today announcing a collaboration agreement with CCS specialist Storegga focused around the project.

ASCO announced this morning it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Storegga, which will see the two firms explore various opportunities to collaborate, with a particular focus on the Acorn CCS Port Project in Aberdeenshire.

The pioneering Acorn project includes plans for utilising existing gas pipelines to import captured CO2 from industrial sites both within Scotland and abroad for subsequent storage at two geological sites under the bed of the North Sea, in addition to producing low carbon hydrogen.

The Storegga-led project seeks to utilise the nearby Peterhead Port jetty adjacent to ASCO's South Peterhead Supply Base for importing CO2 from dedicated carriers.

Under the MoU announced today, north-east based ASCO said it would be exploring opportunities for logistics and materials management services, quayside services, dedicated warehouse provisions, and environmental services for the Acorn Project.

The MoU further demonstrates its commitment to supporting the development of low carbon energy as well as supporting job opportunities, according to ASCO.

Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, group sustainability manager at ASCO, said that the decision forms part of the company's wider ambitions to support the transition to low carbon solutions in the energy supply chain, as well as reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

"It underlines our belief in developing collaborative partnerships that not only support streamlined and leaner processes but also drive innovation to create a low carbon supply chain," she added.

"ASCO takes environmental responsibilities seriously and over many years we have invested strategically to ensure that sufficient resources are in place to prevent harm to the environment. As technology advances, we will use new innovations to ensure we take the right action to tackle climate change while continuing to deliver our high-quality service for our clients without disruption."