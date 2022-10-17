Walkers takes bite out of plastics with £14m packaging overhaul

Walkers is to invest £14m in packaging designs it claims will cut 250 tonnes of virgin plastic from its supply chain each year, the crisp brand announced last week.

The PepsiCo-owned brand has unveiled a flurry of sustainable packaging innovations it plans to roll out in the UK over the coming months, including the replacement of outer plastic packaging on millions of Walkers multipacks with a new cardboard design.

Following a successful trial with Tesco, the new cardboard 22-24 multipack packaging is expected to hit the shelves across all major supermarkets in the UK in the coming weeks, according to the firm.

In addition, Walkers said it had invested in a new stretch film to wrap around pallets before they are distributed to retailers, in a move expected to cut the amount of virgin plastic used by around 40 per cent each year.

The film uses nanotechnology that puts tiny air bubbles into the film to reduce the amount of plastic used, thereby also cutting down on carbon emissions by 465 tonnes annually thanks to a reduction in need for fossil fuel-based materials, Walkers said.

The announcements form part of PepsiCo's broader goal to eliminate virgin fossil-based plastic from its crisp and snack bags across Europe by 2030, as well as its overarching target to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

In the UK, the company is planning to trial a raft of fresh solutions in support of these goals, including using packaging made from recycled plastic for its snack bags, it said.

"We are constantly exploring new scalable solutions and this investment marks an important step forward, delivering a huge reduction in virgin plastic across some of our best-selling ranges, while also helping to tackle our carbon footprint," said Simon Devaney, sustainable packaging director at PepsiCo UK & Ireland. "Reducing virgin plastic across our supply chain is a key part of our commitment to creating a world where packaging never becomes waste."