BSI launches EV charging standard to improve accessibility for disabled drivers

A new industry-wide benchmark designed to ensure electric vehicle (EV) charging points are accessible for all drivers, including those with disabilities, has been launched today by the British Standards Institute (BSI).

Development of the new standard - titled PAS 1899:2022, Electric Vehicles - Accessible Charging - Specification - was co-sponsored by the UK government alongside disability transportation charity Motability, with a view to helping procurers of public charging points ensure they are accessible for everyone.

BSI said the new standard, developed in consultation with disabled drivers, would help those buying public charging points ensure that powering up an electric vehicle (EV) - including both the physical infrastructure, as well as the experience of using a charge point - was as accessible as possible for disabled EV drivers.

Scott Steedman, director-general for BSI, said the standard would help procurers of charge points "anticipate and remove any obstacles" to drivers with disabilities purchasing an EV.

"No-one should be left behind as we transition towards a net zero economy, and by ensuring that as many people as possible can make use of electric vehicles, we increase the UK's chances of reaching ambitious net zero goals as well as ensuring that the transition is one that is just and inclusive," he said. "Throughout this transition, BSI will continue to convene industry, government, research groups, and consumers to create positive change for society."

It comes amid growing concerns around the accessibility of some EV charging points for drivers with disabilities. Common barriers include limited space for accessing chargers in public EV charging bays, a lack of dropped kerbs to support wheelchairs and mobility scooters, and charging cables that are too heavy to lift or which can block pedestrian pathways.

Earlier this year a survey of 1,000 disabled drivers found 71 per cent identified a lack of accessible charging infrastructure as the top barrier for them purchasing an EV, prompting Motability to demand urgent action to address the problem.

Disabled drivers represent a sizeable share of those on UK roads, and Motability predicts that by 2035, there could be 2.7 million disabled drivers in the UK, with up to half - some 1.35 million - relying on public EV charging points.

Barry le Grys, CEO at Motability, warned that with sales of new fossil fuel cars set to be phased-out from 2030 in the UK, there are fears drivers with disabilities could be left behind in the drive towards electric mobility.

"This standard will aid providers in developing new infrastructure at pace which is fit for the future," he said. "Going forward we are keen to explore ways to ensure compliance with the new standard so that electric vehicle charging can be truly accessible for all."

Government Transport Minister Lucy Frazer welcomed the launch of the new standard, which she said would make charging up an electric car "better and fairer for disabled people across the UK".

"We want everyone to be able to make the switch to electric vehicles as we look to make transport cleaner and meet our climate targets," she said. "That means all drivers need to be able to easily find public chargepoints which are at an accessible height and have adequate space for disabled users."