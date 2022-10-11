Statkraft plans green hydrogen plant at former Welsh naval depot

A disused rail transfer shed at a former naval depot in Pembrokeshire is earmarked for transformation into a green hydrogen hub that would supply fuel for buses, HGVs, trains, and heavy industry in the region, under plans announced this morning.

European energy giant Statkraft unveiled plans this morning to build a green hydrogen plant capable of producing three tonnes of green hydrogen a day, which is enough fuel to power a single bus for 40,000 miles.

The project, planned at a former Royal Army Armaments Depot in Trecwn Pembrokeshire, aims to produce hydrogen from water using electrolysis powered by 10MW of ground-mounted solar panels and a wind turbine proposed for the site.

The zero-emission fuel produced at Trecwn could then be used to power trains running on rail lines west of Swansea and Pembrokeshire Council's fleet of HGV lorries and buses, Statkraft said. It estimated the site would be able to produce enough fuel to run around 170 double-decker buses a day when operational.

The company said it would be submitting a planning application for the project to the Welsh planning and environmental authority imminently, noting that the plant met the conditions to be a Development of National Significance due to its potential to boost UK clean energy capacity. Consultations with local businesses and the wider community are set to take place later this month.

Statkraft UK's Matt Kelly said the project had significant potential to boost the local economy. "Trecwn Green Energy Hub presents an exciting opportunity to produce homegrown green energy for local use and has the potential to act as a catalyst for the redevelopment of Trecwn Valley," he said. "We're working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council, and despite being at an early stage of the project, we're keen to hear what local people think."

In related news, the Carbon Trust this week announced the launch of a clean hydrogen accelerator, a government-backed programme that aims to support the development of technical innovations that can reduce the cost of the low carbon fuel and make it cost competitive with fossil fuel alternatives.

The key focus of the programme will be on reducing the costs and risks of clean hydrogen by targeting technology innovation programmes at areas where there is the highest cost reduction potential, according to the company.

Climate Change Minister Graham Stuart welcomed the initiative, which he said could lead to new jobs and drive investment in the UK. "We are determined to unlock the potential of hydrogen as a clean, home grown energy source, helping transform our economy and reducing our dependency on fossil fuels," he said. "This new programme will help accelerate the development of the UK's hydrogen sector, supporting the creation of new jobs and bringing in new investment."

And in further hydrogen news, an infrastructure fund touted as the "world's first and largest clean hydrogen fund" closed this week after raising €2bn from more than 50 investors in 13 countries.

The joint venture behind the fund, Hy24 Partners, said the capital would be invested across the entire clean hydrogen value chain over the next six years.

It said the Clean H2 Infra Fund would benefit from having a "unique blend of sector know-how and financial firepower", after attracting investment from a host of major industrial companies, corporations, banks, pension funds, and insurance companies. Half of the fund's commitment was provided by industrial investors, it added.

"Hy24, through the Clean H2 Infra Fund, has rapidly gathered an impressive group of industrial and financial leaders committed to moving the hydrogen agenda forward significantly" said Hy24 CEO Pierre-Etienne Franc. "With €2bn of commitments, this fund will spur on the deployment of up to €20bn in assets of strategic value to the industry in the next six years, performing for our investors and helping to decarbonize the global economy. This creates the right support for the new and critical hydrogen policy frameworks in our key geographies."

Capital from the fund has already been deployed from the fund to a number of projects and companies across Europe. For example, it has invested in Enagás Renovable, a leading developer of renewable hydrogen projects owned by the Spanish transmission system operator, and participated in recent fundraising rounds for hydrogen station network operator H2 Mobility Deutschland and decarbonised hydrogen site operator Hy2Gen.