Study: EVs still three and a half times cheaper to run than petrol cars

Concerns that rising energy prices could drastically erode the running cost advantages enjoyed by electric vehicles (EVs) look to have been overstated, according to a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

A number of leading charging networks have increased their prices in recent months in response to soaring energy costs, sparking headlines suggesting the fuel cost savings enjoyed by EVs are being eroded.

But ECIU has today published a new analysis detailing how EVs are still typically three and half times cheaper to fuel than their petrol equivalents.

Moreover, while the government has effectively frozen power prices for charging networks for the next six month through its new energy support package for businesses, petrol prices are expected to increase in the coming weeks following yesterday's decision by OPEC to make 'deep' cuts to global oil supplies.

For its price comparison analysis, ECIU compared a Kia Nero EV with a petrol Kia Sportage, a Jaguar I-pace EV with a petrol Jaguar E-pace, and a Nissan Leaf EV with a petrol Nissan Juke.

Based on typical driving and charging behaviour of EV owners, it found that that the pence per mile fuel costs for the EVs were on average 3.5 times lower than for their petrol equivalents.

Some studies have suggested the fuel cost advantage enjoyed by EVs has narrowed significantly in recent months. But they have tended to analyse power prices for fast charging networks, when EV drivers typically use such charge points only occasionally.

The ECIU analysis noted how EV drivers typically leave home with their car at 94 per cent charge and currently more than 90 per cent of EV owners have access to charging at home. This means they can access cheap, night-time tariffs, such as the Octopus Go Tariff that allows people to charge their cars at night for as little as 7.5p/kWh. Public chargers, that are typically more expensive, account for only 10 per cent of the charge that goes into the UK's EVs, the think tank said, citing government data.

"In spite of gas driving up electricity bills, electric cars are much cheaper to run than their petrol counterparts with lots of homes taking advantage of cheap night-time charging rates," said Colin Walker, transport programme lead at the ECIU. "OPEC's decision signals further volatility in petrol prices, but with government plans to reform the energy market and decouple the cost of cheaper renewable electricity from more expensive gas power stations, EV drivers should be able to save more by taking advantage of declining electricity costs in the coming years."

The new analysis models a scenario for an owner of a Kia Nero EV where they use of mix of home and public charging resulting in an average fuel cost of 5.1 pence per mile. In contrast, the owner of a petrol Kia Sportage could expect to pay 17.6 pence per mile - 3.5 times as much. As such, the EV driver would save £670 a year when driving the UK average of 5,300 miles a year.

Moreover, if the EV owner was to solely charge their vehicle on a cheap night-time tariff, the fuel costs for the Kia Nero would drop to just two pence per mile, making it over nine times cheaper to fuel than the Sportage and saving £830 a year.

The analysis also stressed that even for those without access to off-street parking and cheap, night-time tariffs, EVs remain cheaper to fuel than petrol cars, although the savings are smaller.

The report echoed calls from motoring and environmental groups for the government to take steps to curb charging network prices through reforms to the power market that would decouple power prices from wholesale gas and bringing the 20 per cent VAT levied on public charging networks into line with the five per cent VAT enjoyed by those charging at home.