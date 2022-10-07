Arla Foods launches €500m sustainable farming incentive scheme

The UK government may be reviewing proposals to incentivise farmers to embrace more sustainable farming practices, but European dairy giant Arla Foods has confirmed it is pushing ahead with its own sustainability incentive scheme for its farmers.

The co-operative announced today that it is introduce a new incentive scheme for its farmer owners to help fund and motivate actions required to hit its 2030 emission reduction targets. Under the new programme, Arla has earmarked payments of up to 3 eurocent per kilo of milk for farmers who undertake sustainability activities in addition to the existing 1 eurocent incentive provided for farmers that submit climate data.

Based on the cooperative's current milk volumes, the programme could pay out up to €500m a year. The company said that based on current milk prices the incentive would provide participating farmers with a price premium up to seven per cent on the milk they sell.

The scheme will be introduced from next year and will build on Arla's Climate Check programme, which has seen 8,000 farms across seven European countries provide detailed climate data that allows the co-operative to track its supply chain emissions. The aim is to ensure that the company delivers on its goal to cut its Scope 3 supply chain emissions by 30 per cent per tonne of standardised raw milk and whey by 2030 against a 2015 base year.

The Sustainability Incentive will deploy a points-based model, building on data from the Climate Check, that will reward farmers based on their adoption of 19 'levers' that can deliver proven emissions reductions and environmental improvements. The approved 'levers' will cover practices such as feed, protein, and fertilizer efficiency, manure delivery to biogas, biodiversity protection, low carbon farming practices, and the use of renewable electricity and deforestation free soy. New 'levers' are expected to be added to the model as sustainable farming practices evolve.

In the first full year of the scheme, at least €270m is expected to be distributed through the monthly milk price, the company said.

Arla's Chairman Jan Toft Nørgaard hailed the Sustainability Incentive as "a historical milestone in Arla's transition to more sustainable dairy".

"We are introducing an advanced and ambitious sustainability incentive, which is a fundamental change to our milk price model," he said. "Going forward, the milk price Arla farmer's will receive for their milk will not only depend on fat, protein and quality, it will also depend on their activities on sustainability. The support from our members, even in a time of great uncertainty, is a testament to our commitment to be at the forefront of progressive dairy farming and set the standard for how to push our whole sector forward."

The scheme could have a significant impact on farmers' incomes. The company said that for an average Arla farmer with annual milk production of 1.2 million kg, approximately €26,000 of the milk price would be achieved based on his or her sustainability efforts. However, it predicted that average pay-outs could be significantly higher, as some farmers are expected to try and secure as many points as possible through the new incentive scheme.

Nørgaard said the new scheme had been developed in conjunction with the co-operatives' farmers. "Our members' ideas and feedback have been registered and taken into account, some of which are reflected in the model we are presenting today," he said. "I am proud that across our cooperative, despite inflation, labour shortage and supply challenges, members have supported that it's time to financially incentivise sustainability improvements."

