The multi-trillion dollar shift: Is the green energy investment revolution finally on its way?

Global investment needs to rapidly shift away from fossil fuels to green energy throughout the 2020s, but bets against that happening look increasingly risky
In order to cap global warming at 1.5C and build a net zero economy investment in the world's energy system needs to deliver a huge swing away from fossil fuels and towards low carbon energy systems such...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial