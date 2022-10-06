B&Q partners with Woodland Trust for North Yorkshire nature recovery push

B&Q has this week announced a new partnership with the Woodland Trust to support the restoration, protection, and creation of native woodland at a newly acquired site in North Yorkshire.

The DIY retailer said it had donated an undisclosed sum that will help turn what is currently a tree-less landscape into a "thriving haven, vital for the protection of wildlife including the native red squirrel".

The project forms part of wider plans to establish a Northern Forest across northern England that links pockets of woodland, reduces flood risks, boosts nature, and expands natural carbon sinks.

In addition to the planned reforestation, the Snaizeholme site is home to 250 acres of upland peat bog which the Woodland Trust is looking to restore as a part of the project.

B&Q said its support for the peat restoration would sit alongside its commitment to be peat-free across its bagged compost range by 2023, which builds on its achievement of already providing 100 per cent peat free compost across its B&Q own brand bagged compost range.

"Our vision for Snaizeholme is a vibrant mosaic of native woodland, and unique, ecological habitat restoration across upland blanket bog, acid grassland, limestone pavement and riparian meadows re-creating a valley with the rich diversity of species that existed there before human activities became dominant, well on the way to becoming a functioning natural ecosystem," said head of partnerships at the Woodland Trust, Pip Greensmith. "It's vital that businesses like B&Q are supporting the restoration of these habitats and are committing to boosting biodiversity and fighting the effects of climate change in partnership with the Woodland Trust."

Sam Dyer, head of sustainability at B&Q, said the new partnership built on the company's long track record of nature protection. "As a founding member of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) in 1994, B&Q has long been committed to the responsible and sustainable management of woodland," he said. "Now we are delighted to partner with the Woodland Trust to help restore and regenerate Snaizeholme, and we look forward to seeing it flourish."

The news comes as the government continues its review of proposed reforms to farming subsidies that would see landowners incentivised to deliver a range of environmental benefits, including peat restoration and new woodlands.

The review has proved highly controversial with a coalition of conservation groups accusing the government of mounting an "attack on nature" that could see it water down the planned subsidy reforms and dilute environmental protections.