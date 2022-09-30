Sainsbury's ditches plastic coffee pods

New aluminium packaging means pods are now fully recyclable and will help to save over 10 million pieces of plastic each year

Sainsbury's has announced it is ditching the plastic from its home brand coffee pod range and switching to aluminium pods so customers can recycle using standard recycling services.

The supermarket said the new aluminium packaging means the range is now fully recyclable and could help to save over 10 million pieces of plastic each year.

According to Sainsbury's it was the first UK retailer to label its own-brand aluminium coffee pods as recyclable last year, and in doing so clarified a common misconception that aluminium coffee pods are too small to be recycled through kerbside services and needed to be recycled via specialist collection schemes.

To recycle the new aluminium pods, Sainsbury's said all customers need to do is empty the pods with a teaspoon, rinse them, and place in their usual kerbside recycling.

In addition, the supermarket said it has also reduced the amount of cardboard packaging across the range by over 20 per cent through changes to the box and the cases the products are transported in.

Sainsbury's said the step is the latest in a string of plastic packaging reductions undertaken as part of the retailer's ongoing commitment to halve its own-brand plastic packaging by 2025.

For example, earlier this year Sainsbury's launched its one litre refillable handwash pouches, which it said uses 85 per cent less plastic, removing 28 tonnes of plastic every year and are 35 per cent lower in cost compared to the equivalent bottles. The retailer also recently launched new double-length toilet rolls, which it said reduces plastic packaging by 30 per cent, equating to 84 tonnes of plastic saved a year.

