New campaign launched to tackle cost of baking challenge

Tate & Lyle Sugars has this week announced it has partnered with environmental charity Hubbub to launch a campaign showcasing ways people can save on their energy usage and reduce their bills in the kitchen over the coming months.

The new campaign, titled Keep Baking, Start Saving, has been launched to demonstrate how simple changes in the kitchen could help keen bakers and cooks continue to bake, while curbing their energy use.

It comes as new research conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Tate & Lyle Sugars and Hubbub found that seven in 10 people have been making changes to the way they cook at home in the last six months in response to soaring energy bills. However, research also showed that of the three in four people who bake at home, more than half, or 55 per cent, are not yet taking measures to save energy when baking.

The research showed the majority of bakers, or 55 per cent, use electric fan ovens to bake at home but bakers aged 16-24 are trying alternative appliances to bake, including their microwave or a frying pan.

The campaign aims to promote a range of tips for saving energy in the kitchen, including advising cooks to optimise the use of their oven by cooking dinner and desert at the same time, baking smaller cakes such as cupcakes which take less time in the oven, and trying recipes for cakes which include no need for the oven such as cakes that can be baked in the microwave, steamed puddings, and refrigerator cakes.

"There are many ways for people to reduce their energy consumption in the kitchen," said Dr Christian Reynolds, senior lecturer for the Centre for Food Policy, City, University of London. "Traditional ovens are one of the most energy-intensive cooking appliances. Baking quicker recipes, batch baking and trying different methods like microwaves or air fryers can help to cut down oven time and reduce energy use."

According to Reynolds, heating a typical UK electric oven for an hour now costs over £1.50, meaning energy saving tips in the kitchen can have a tangible impact on bills. On average, cutting baking time from 1 hour to 30 minutes per week could save as much £41 over a year, he suggested, whereas baking a two-minute microwave cake could save 51p compared to a sponge cake baked for 20 minutes in the oven.

"We know this winter is going to be difficult for UK households and so we want to help home bakers find ways to carry on baking while keeping costs down," said Nick James, marketing director, Europe at Tate & Lyle Sugars.

"Baking is both an art and a science and so we have worked hard at developing these tips and recipes to ensure people can continue with baking, without compromising on the quality and taste of their favourite bakes."

Ellen Rutherford, head of food at Hubbub, said the campaign's "twists on classic bakes save time and cash, and using less energy is better for the environment too".

The government has introduced an Energy Price Guarantee, which will cap average annual households bills at around £2,500, but energy prices are still up almost 80 per cent on this time last year and experts have warned a failure to curb energy demand could increase the risk of blackouts this winter. Moreover, the cost of the Energy Price Guarantee is expected to reach around £150bn a year over the next two years, as taxpayers effectively subsidise energy use.