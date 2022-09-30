'We need to do everything we can': Drax sets out case for bioenergy and carbon capture and storage

Drax's commercial director for innovation mounted a staunch defence of the negative emissions potential offered by planned bioenergy and carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects at the Net Zero Festival yesterday afternoon.

Speaking during a session exploring the potential of negative emissions technologies, Andrea Hepworth defended Drax against allegations questioning the environmental credentials of its feedstocks. The company has been targeted by campaigners who argue that it is guilty of using mature trees to produce woodchips, which undermine its emissions savings claims. Protestors from biofuelwatch distributed leaflets outside the event criticising Drax's environmental claims.

In response, Hepworth insisted around 85 per cent of the woodchips burnt at the company's bioenergy operations are sourced from offcuts from sawmills, while the remainder comes from wood from timber plantations that would otherwise go to waste. "If we weren't using it to generate power, it would be burnt by the roadside," she said.

"We are part of a number of initiatives which set stringent safeguards around sustainability, and the material we use is audited in the UK," she added, noting that Drax's supply chain was carefully scrutinised by authorities to ensure it qualifies as an accredited supplier of renewable generation certificates in the UK.

The company also maintains that its use of biomass paves the way for bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology that can capture emissions and store emissions, leading to negative emissions.

Drax is aiming fit two of its turbines at its flagship power plant in Selby - which it is in the process of converting from coal to bioenergy - with CCS technology by 2030. The plan is to extract the greenhouse gas from flue gas emitted at the site, and then transport the captured emissions to a depleted gas storage reservoir under the North Sea, via a pipeline of networks planned across Teesside and Humber.

Hepworth said each turbine fitted with CC technology would result in four million tonnes of carbon dioxide being removed from the atmosphere annually - making the plant a critical pillar of the UK's net zero transition.

But Drax has been dogged by criticism by environmental campaigners in recent years, who have questioned the climate credentials and of burning biomass for energy and argued the billions of pounds of government subsidies provided to Drax each year is a "poor use of public funds" in light of the significant emissions reductions offered today by more mature and cheaper clean energy technologies such as wind and solar farms.

An investigation published by Unearthed, Greenpeace's investigative unit this week revealed that Drax has paid millions of dollars to US regulators over claims it exceeded limits on chemicals emissions at wood pellet plants in the United States that supply feedstock to its biomass energy operations.

But speaking at yesterday's event, Hepworth said BECCS has a role to plat in the portfolio of clean energy technologies required to deliver climate goals.

"Given the given the scale of the climate emergency that we're facing, we need to do everything we can to bear down on emissions directly and everything we can to suck carbon dioxide out of the air with technologies like direct air capture (DAC) and BECCS," she said. "But if we want those technologies to scale up, that means early investment in these technologies, alongside and not instead of, direct decarbonisation."

"There's no silver bullet," she added. "It's about how the system works together."

Speaking alongside Hepworth, Jonathan Shopley, managing director of external affairs at carbon market solutions firm Climate Impact Partners, reflected on growing demand for the nascent engineered carbon removals market.

Emerging technologies such as BECCS and direct air capture (DAC) are attracting significant investor and company interest, he said, as climate scientists warn carbon removal technologies are likely to be needed to compensate for any "overshoot" against the Paris Agreement's 1.5C temperature goal.

"It would be a moral hazard if we didn't prepare ourselves for massive removals right now, because political will and social will is not resonating," Shopley said. "And all of the [climate] solutions have to be given an equal chance to prove themselves on cost efficiency."

Shopley said it was notably that some leading corporates were flocking to invest in engineered carbon solutions, despite the technology still being in its infancy and relatively expensive.

The last 12 months have seen investors and corporates make bit bets on engineered carbon removals. The Frontier Fund - a fund dedicated to scaling DAC technology - has been backed by Stripe, Shopify, Alphabet, Meta and McKinsey. Meanwhile, a separate platform, the NextGen CDR Purchase Facility, brings together South Pole, Mitsui, Boston Consulting Group, LGT, UBS and Swiss RE.

Shopley said it was significant that consumer technology companies were among the key early-stage corporate backers of carbon removals technology. "Microsoft really has singled out engineered solutions," he noted. "That's because they've seen the price of computers reduce to the point where we have mobile phones and are relatively affordable since they formed in the 1972. We've managed to make those technologies very powerful and much cheaper."

He predicted negative emissions technologies could follow a similar cost curve, while at the same time demand for negative emissions from hard to abate industries is set to climb.

Shopley and Hepworth appeared just hours after a separate event saw representatives from environmental group WWF, standards initiative Voluntary Carbon Markets Initiative, carbon credits marketplace South Pole, and carbon utilisation start-up LanzaTech discuss how the sector could shore itself from allegations of greenwash.

Freya Burton from Lanzatech - a company that has developed a way to capture industrial emissions and then create a feedstock for fuel and chemicals - said that investments corporates were making in engineered removals today to meet net zero targets were playing a critical role in scaling technologies that need to be deployed to meet climate goals. Offsetting today is financing the technologies of the future, she said.

Meanwhile, Isabel Hagbrink from South Pole said it was important to make a distinction between companies make spurious emissions reduction claims after purchasing offsets, and the companies and organisations providing credible carbon credits where emissions savings have been independently validated.

"The projects are one thing, and the projects can be excellent," she said. "The company purchasing those carbon credits might make claims that are exaggerated. But please separate the project versus the claims, and look closely at the claims."