Government to spend £1.5bn on UK home efficiency upgrades ahead of winter

The government has announced that it is spending as much as £1.5bn to help around 130,000 social housing and low-income properties in the UK upgrade their properties with a range of energy efficiency measures with a view to helping households slash bills by up to £700 a year as the looming energy crisis approaches this winter.

The £1.5bn is coming from funding which was first announced in the government's Heat and Buildings Strategy which was announced last year. It includes £800m which has been committed for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund ( SHDF ) and £950m for the Home Upgrade Grant ( HUG ).

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) this morning announced that this funding is being allocated to allow social housing providers and local authorities to submit bids for funding to upgrade the properties low-income and social households across the country.

BEIS estimated that the funding could help 130,000 households see their bills reduced by around £400 to £700 a year as their homes receive energy efficiency upgrades through the government's latest Help to Heat funding.

Local authorities and social housing providers will be able to submit bids for funding and BEIS said successful applicants could receive upgrades from early next year until March 2025. According to BEIS, more than 30,000 homes have already been upgraded under the SHDF and HUG schemes.

BEIS said that this funding forms part of "unprecedented government support" which aims to help protect households, businesses and public sector organisations from rising energy costs following Putin's illegal war in Ukraine.

Other measures include the Energy price Guarantee, which over the next two years will aim to keep the average household energy bill at £2,500, which according to BRIS reflects a saving of at least £1,00 a year based on current energy usage.

The government also previously announced that it plans to give all households £400 off bills this winter. BEIS said this "direct and decisive action" means that households will receive "significant" protection from an 80 per cent rise in the Energy Price Cap and will not see household bills increase to over £3,500 annually, with BEIS stating that some reports predicted bills could have risen as high as £6,500 next year.

In addition, the Energy Bill Relief Scheme will also allow businesses, public and third sector organisations will pay wholesale energy costs which according to BEIS could be "well below half" of expected prices for this winter.

"Putin's illegal war in Ukraine, would have had dire consequences on the energy bills of both households and businesses this winter, without the government's decisive action. Today I am cutting costs even further for the most vulnerable households for years to come," said Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

"By making homes warmer and cheaper to live in, we are not only transforming the lives of households across England, we are creating huge growth in the economy, backing the green energy sector and supporting thousands of high-skilled jobs."

As part of the government's Growth Plan, which was announced by the Chancellor this week, BEIS said the schemes could together support as many as 19,000 green energy sector jobs.

Social housing with an Energy Performance Certificate ( EPC ) rating of D or lower will be eligible to receive SHDF upgrades, while the HUG funding will help people who are most vulnerable to fuel poverty, living in privately-owned - both rented and owner-occupied - off gas-grid homes and on low incomes.

BEIS said that this cash forms part of as much as £12bn of combined funding under the government's ‘Help to Heat' schemes, which also include the Local Authority Delivery and Energy Company Obligation schemes, which are offering support to lower income and more vulnerable households.

The HUG funding will see up to £700m made available for local authorities to install energy efficiency measures in around 30,000 properties. According to BEIS, estimates for average annual energy bill savings for low-income households in HUG are around £700 at current prices.

Up to £800m SHDF wave 2 grant funding will see around 100,000 social homes receiving energy efficiency upgrades, with BEIS estimating average energy bill reductions of around £400 a year at current prices. BEIS said that the grant funding provided by the government will have to be matched by those applying, doubling the investment being made under the SHDF scheme to around £1.6bn.

The wave 2 funding builds on the £179m funding announced through SHDF wave 1 in February 2022, which BEIS said it is using to upgrade up to 20,000 social housing properties.

"The cheapest form of energy is the energy we do not use. Our Help to Heat schemes are already bringing real benefits to tens of thousands of low-income households across the country by improving the energy performance of their homes and saving them hundreds of pounds on their bills," said Minister for Business and Energy Lord Callanan.

"Together with the unprecedented support government is putting in place to help households and businesses with rising energy costs, this latest funding will extend that assistance even further, targeting help to those who need it most by making their homes warmer and cheaper to run."

BEIS said that the government has already made "huge" progress to increase the energy efficiency of UK homes. According to BEIS, in 2010, just 14 per cent of homes had an Energy Performance of C or above, however this is now at 46 per cent and rising, with the social housing sector up from 18 per cent in 2008 to around 66 per cent. BEIS added that energy efficiency improvements are one of "the most effective ways" to save money on energy bills at a time of rising global gas prices.

"We know that England's homes produce more carbon each year than the average annual use of the country's cars, so decarbonising social homes has a pivotal role to play to meeting the country's net zero target," said Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation.

"The National Housing Federation and our members look forward to continuing to work with BEIS to demonstrate the benefits that decarbonising homes has on residents' lives."

Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium welcomed the news of the funding, which she said would give the North the opportunity to scale-up social housing retrofit programmes as well as creating green jobs and helping to tackle fuel poverty.

"The North is ambitious for this Wave - some significant collaborations are under way and councils and housing associations are looking forward to working with BEIS to build on the momentum we've already established together," she added.

BEIS added that the next wave of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme will also soon open for new applications, with up to £635m in funding to further support bill savings in the public sector.

Cara Jenkinson, cities manager at climate solutions charity, Ashden, warned that there is a "real danger" that this money could lie unused.

"That is because we don't currently have the workforce to do the work," she said. "We must urgently train thousands of UK retrofitters to ensure this new funding can be used rapidly and efficiently, by rolling out a comprehensive retrofit skills strategy."

She also stated that she did not believe £1.5bn is enough, as well as highlighting that it is not new money.

"It includes £700m already announced for the Homes Upgrade Grant in February this year, an amount way below the £2.5bn promised in the Tory manifesto, which said it would commit an overall £9.2bn to energy efficiency and low carbon heat," she explained.

"We need this funding confirmed, otherwise we will never solve the issue of UK homes leaking money and carbon. There was also no new announcement to support people on average incomes to retrofit their homes."