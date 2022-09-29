UK Infrastructure Bank teams up with Bristol, Manchester and West Yorkshire to accelerate net zero projects

The UK Infrastructure Bank has today unveiled plans to team up with local authorities in Bristol, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire to develop net zero focused pilot projects aimed at combating climate change.

The announcement follows the publicly-owned bank's pledge in June to make clean energy its top priority, as it launched its first strategic investment plan to plough as much as £22bn of government-backed funding into the UK economy over the next five to eight years.

The UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) was first announced last year by the previous Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who promised that net zero would be a leading pillar of its work.

And, the three pilot projects announced this morning are set to focus on three key areas which it said were "at the heart of the net zero and local growth challenge", including the electrification of buses, mass transit and place-based, and low-carbon energy infrastructure.

It said the projects had been chosen as they target challenges faced by many local authorities today, while also offering the chance to showcase innovative approaches to public and private strategic partnerships and financial models.

The UKIB's local authority focused efforts, a core part of the mandate given to it by the UK government, would scale up over the next few months, during which time it said it would continue to engage with councils and partners to consider where it could make the most impact.

Through the partnership projects, the Bank said it would provide commercial expertise to local authorities, supporting them to find innovative ways to meet net zero targets through financing infrastructure. The Bank said it will also provide a central resource for local authorities in all parts of the UK to share this knowledge and learn from past projects.

"The Bank was set up to tackle climate change and boost growth across the UK and local authorities are at the frontline of both these goals," said John Flint, chief executive of the UK Infrastructure Bank. We want to use our unique experience and position to help authorities build capabilities, financial expertise and reach their ambitions."

Among the three pilot projects announced this morning, the Bank is planning to work with Bristol City Council on the delivery of their 'City Leap' partnership, which aims to build £1bn of net zero infrastructure, including strategic heat networks, over the next 20 years.

The Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, welcomed announcement today, which he described as a "positive step forward to ensure the right models of finance are put in place," adding that it will allow the council to unlock the investment it needs to face critical infrastructure challenges.

"Our City Leap Energy Partnership is a billion-pound programme which will power us forward to meeting our ambition of being a net zero city by 2030," Rees added. "This 20-year collaboration will see us work closely with our partners in the private sector to develop clean, sustainable heat and power systems for the city and grow the green economy, creating jobs and opportunities across Bristol."

The Bank is also set to work with Transport for Greater Manchester as it works towards its aim to transition of a third of the city region's buses to zero-emission by 2027.

And finally, UKIB has also unveiled plans to work with West Yorkshire Combined Authority on efforts to develop a new mass transit programme for the region.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said that the UK Infrastructure Bank would play a "key role" in helping both the public and private sector to finance infrastructure projects that drive decarbonisation in the region.

"The Bank has been helping Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) to assess the strategic options to fund, finance and procure Greater Manchester's Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) fleet, bringing unique market insight and perspective that can most efficiently and effectively support our overall ambition for a sustainable public transport system and for the city-region to become carbon neutral by 2038," he explained.