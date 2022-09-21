'Triple win': From the CBI to Greenpeace, calls grow for emergency energy efficiency blitz

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Coalition of top businesses call on government to invest £5bn in home insulation in Friday's mini-Budget

It is a perennial feature of the political calendar, as painstakingly co-ordinated as Party Conference season or the state opening of Parliament. In the week ahead of any Budget or Autumn Statement, business...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government unveils business Energy Bill Relief Scheme

Tevva and Volvo rev up hydrogen truck plans

Most read
01

Reports: Government to delay or ditch landmark Energy Bill

15 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

BCG acquires environmental consulting firm Quantis

15 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Earth is our only shareholder': Patagonia overhauls ownership to 'help fight the climate crisis'

15 September 2022 • 4 min read
04

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

'We need a robust plan': Business leaders urge PM to accelerate net zero transition to tackle energy crisis

21 September 2022 • 6 min read

More on Policy

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals
Policy

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals

PwC's Net Zero Economy Index finds decarbonisation rates among G20 countries are falling 'alarmingly short' of global climate targets

Amber Rolt
clock 22 September 2022 • 5 min read
Governments should look to emulate policies that helped slash offshore wind costs, the report argues | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Decisive government action is essential': New study details how regulation and investment key to boosting green energy

Recent history indicates government intervention is critical to driving growth and innovation in energy markets, research argues

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read
The Forge office building is expected to be completed in 2022 | Credit: Landsec / Schneider Electric
Buildings

'First of its kind': Landsec and Schneider Electric team up to develop pioneering net zero office

Developer is working with energy management firm to streamline energy efficiency on The Forge development in Bankside

Amber Rolt
clock 21 September 2022 • 3 min read