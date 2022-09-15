The UK has a second housing crisis - our cold and leaky homes.

A much-needed retrofit revolution is possible if the right financial support is introduced for households, writes Onward's Alex Luke
It is no great secret that the UK's housing stock is not exactly in perfect condition. More than a fifth are over a hundred years old, and just one quarter were built within the last 40 years. Our houses...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial