Scientists urge EU to ban destructive fishing practices in protected areas

A group of more than 250 scientists from around the world have called on European institutions and Member States to better protect ocean habitats, biodiversity, and the climate by "prohibiting all destructive fishing methods and industrial activities in Marine Protected Areas" by 2030 at the latest.

The scientists have warned EU institutions that current EU Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are "hardly protected at all and thus fall short from providing any conservation benefits" in a new declaration which has been signed by scores of leading scientists from around the world.

The group states that the transition to low impact fisheries, as well as the protected status of the 30 per cent of the EU's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) classified as MPAs, should be properly enforced from 2030 onwards.

They recommend that the enhanced protection should include ensuring 10 per cent of EU seas are strictly protected and turned into 'no-take' zones, arguing that better marine habitat protection should be a key plank of the EU's Biodiversity Strategy.

The declaration, which was released yesterday, argues that better enforcement of MPAs "would help restore European marine biodiversity, replenish depleted European fisheries, resuscitate exhausted small-scale coastal fisheries and the livelihoods they support, and be easily financed by redirecting EU's harmful fisheries subsidies".

The new declaration of support has been published as EU Member States are this week convening in Brussels to agree on their common position with regards to nature protection ahead of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, which is due to take place in Montreal in December.

The EU is expected to back the global '30 by 30' campaign to ensure 30 per cent of the world's land and seas are classified as protected by 2030. But environmental groups have warned that the target, while welcome, often fails to take account of how many areas that are officially classified as protected, such as national parks and MPAs, still allow environmentally damaging practices, such as over-grazing or over-fishing.

Ahead of the meeting of member states, the group of scientists stressed that as the EU governs "over the world's largest maritime zone" it is "in a unique position to lead the way by banning trawling from its network of supposedly 'protected' areas."

Scientists have also highlighted that a summer of droughts, fires, storms and flash floods has heightened the urgency for the European Commission to "lead the way" with a new and ambitious path for ocean conservation, and one which departs from "the disastrous current status quo."

The use of bottom trawlers, dredgers or demersal seiners were cited as examples of "highly destructive" fishing methods which are still permitted in the EU's MPAs, with the scientists warning such practices deplete marine biodiversity and release carbon dioxide from ocean sediments.

The damage from trawling was further corroborated in a 2021 study by the IPCC and IPBES which warned in a co-sponsored report on biodiversity and climate change that the "disturbance of previously undisturbed marine sediment carbon through trawling was estimated to release the equivalent of 15 to 20 per cent of atmospheric CO2 absorbed annually by the ocean".

The group also criticised the European Commission for failing to publish its 'Ocean Action Plan', which had been expected in 2021, arguing that "intense pressure exerted by industrial fishing lobbies has so far succeeded in delaying the release of this highly strategic roadmap."

The 'Ocean Action Plan' should propose a number of reforms, which scientists said could protect marine ecosystems and fisheries from impactful human activities, curb biodiversity loss, and reduce carbon emissions.

In 2020, the European Commission previously warned that less than 1 per cent of European waters were effectively protected. In the same year an additional report into the European marine environment by the EU Court of Auditors found that "EU marine protected areas provide limited protection in practice".

A separate study published in February this year found that 86 per cent of European waters which were classified as protected were intensively trawled, with another study from 2018 revealing that in more than two thirds of the MPAs in Northern Europe, trawling was 1.4 times more intense inside the areas which had been described as protected, compared with the areas outside of the protected areas.

"Once again, science is clear," the scientists said. "What we need now is strong, clear, concrete actions to save the climate and biodiversity."