'Electric Universe': Octopus expands and rebrands 'Electric Juice' EV charging network

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
A screenshot of an interactive map of Electric Universe chargepoints | Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

A screenshot of an interactive map of Electric Universe chargepoints | Credit: Octopus Energy

Energy giant reveals global roaming network now covers 300,000 EV charge points

Octopus Energy has today announced it is to rebrand its 'Electric Juice' electric vehicle (EV) roaming service as 'Electric Universe', as it confirmed the network now offers access to over 300,000 charge points globally.

Two years on from its launch, the company said the 'virtual' EV charging network now covered charge points from over 450 different network operators, allowing EV drivers to charge up and make payments using just one card or app.

It added that in the last two months, Geniepoint, MFG, and ShellRecharge had joined the roaming service, adding hundreds more rapid chargers for customers across the UK. The firms join a 'virtual network' that includes leading charge point providers such as IONITY, Osprey, Mer, Fastned, Char.gy, and EVBox.

Octopus also today announced the launch of a new interactive map showing EV charge points and their availability across more than 50 countries, which aims to help tackle ‘range anxiety' among users of the Electric Universe app. 

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy for Business, the business arm of Octopus Energy that created Electric Universe, said the company was committed to further expanding the network.

"Going from zero to over 300,000 EV chargers in two years reflects our rocket-speed growth - and this is only the beginning for Electric Universe," she said. "On the road to greater electrification of our society, drivers are increasingly choosing electric. Being able to charge an EV easily will underpin this shift. We're moving full-steam ahead to grow our EV roaming service even further globally to help accelerate the transition to a cheaper, greener energy future."

Matt Davies, director of Octopus Energy's Electric Universe, said the network was working to overcome one of the main barriers to EV adoption. "For many, charging simplicity is the key to making the switch to an EV," he said. "The technology we're building with Electric Universe means that the greener and cheaper option will also be the easiest option - positively transforming the EV charging experience for people across the globe today and in the years to come."

The EV market is growing rapidly with 230 million EVs forecast to be on the roads globally by 2030. Just yesterday, the latest sales figures from the UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed that EVs remained one of the only bright spots for the auto market in August, with sales of sales of battery EVs rising 35.4 per cent year-on-year to take an overall 14.5 per cent share of the car market.

However, the plethora of different charge point networks on offer has been identified as a potential barrier for adoption, with EV drivers often required to multiple different schemes to access public charge points.

As such, the government is working on plans to require charge points to offer customers the opportunity to make contactless payments to pay for a charge and has called on operators to reach mobile operator-style roaming agreements that allow drivers to access multiple networks.

James Murray
James Murray

