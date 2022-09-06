Study: Soaring energy bills on track to worsen regional inequalities

The energy crisis is on track to disproportionately hurt businesses and jobs in poorer regions on the UK where the government has promised to improve social and economic outcomes as part of its 'levelling up' agenda, new research has found.

Influential energy analyst firm Cornwall Insight has published a paper this morning which warns the impact of energy prices on businesses will be felt differently across the country, with the crisis set to hit industries clustered in the UK's more economically and socially deprived regions, including the North East, Yorkshire, and the Humber.

Manufacturing and heavy industry are among the sectors revealed by the research to be most exposed to soaring energy bills and therefore most at risk of failure and job losses over the coming months, due to their heavy use of electricity and gas and their limited ability to pass on costs to consumers.

The trend could undermine the government's plans to reduce economic and social disparities across the UK's regions, the analyst notes.

The report comes a day after MakeUK, the trade association for UK manufacturers, warned that six in 10 of the country's manufacturing firms see spiralling energy costs as a direct threat to their business, with 12 per cent reporting they had already made job cuts to cope with the crisis.

The group joined growing calls for the government to move to place a freeze on business energy bills, which Cornwall Insight expects to jump five-fold as the renewal period for business contracts approaches in October.

In the research published today, the analyst noted the hospitality sector was also especially vulnerable to the crisis, noting the SME-dominated sector was grappling with the high cost of energy as well as the on-going fallout of reduced demand during the pandemic.

"The pain [of rising energy costs] will not be felt uniformly across the country, with industries typically seen in areas included in the government's Levelling Up agenda being hit the hardest," said Naomi Potter, lead research analyst at Cornwall Insight. "If businesses such as manufacturing and hospitality see more closures, unemployment in already struggling regions is likely to rise, with the sad conclusion being an increase in inequality."

The analyst warned that flexible and long-term contracts are becoming increasingly difficult for businesses to broker with energy suppliers, who are being more selective with contract offers to business in wake of the economic downturn. The trend means businesses that do not meet energy suppliers requirements because they are deemed 'at risk' could face much higher bills, it said.

Cornwall Insight today sets out a number of ways businesses can mitigate the impacts of energy price hikes, including installing on-site clean energy generation and energy storage technologies, inking long-term supply deals with energy generators, and optimising and reducing energy use through the use of smart technologies and energy conservation measures, such as turning off lights and turning down heating and air conditioning.

But Potter warned government needed to step in to help businesses, noting that upfront investments in these energy saving and generation measures would be difficult for businesses squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis.

"Taking forward strategies that reduce energy costs requires capital and investment, at a time when both are being squeezed for business, and thus there are no straightforward answers, particularly for those at the middle to smaller end of their sectors," she said. "Given the rise in energy costs is outside the parameters of normal markets and certainly outside the control of businesses, placing all the burden of reducing bills at the feet of businesses, is neither palatable nor likely sustainable, as the calls for intervention from business groups aptly demonstrates."

Cornwall Insight's conclusions echo calls from MakeUK and business leaders, who have called for government to act to freeze business energy bills and introduce greater incentives for companies to invest in on-site generation and energy saving measures.

It remains to be seen whether the UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss will retain the previous administration's commitment to 'levelling up' regional inequalities, however reports this morning suggested the incoming administration is working on plans to effectively freeze energy bills for both businesses and consumers with an announcement on the new plan potentially coming as soon as Thursday.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was considering a comment at the time of going to press.

However, significant questions remain over how the new price plan freeze will operate, with critics warning the cost of the scheme could rise well above £100bn and that the proposal to subsidise gas companies and cap wholesale prices could see the government further boost their windfall profits.

It is also unclear how the subsidies will be paid for, with one plan under consideration likely to see businesses and households pay a new long term levy on energy bills to help cover the cost of a scheme that will be initially funded through increased government borrowing.

Moreover, business groups remain concerned that even freezing energy prices at current levels could prove insufficient, given businesses that are currently renegotiating new supply contracts are routinely finding that bills have increased by five-fold or more.