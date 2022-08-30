Lost at sea? UN Ocean Treaty discussions fail to reach agreement

Global negotiations at the UN's headquarters in New York City aimed at delivering a landmark treaty to protect marine life in international waters broke up this weekend, having again failed to reach an agreement.

The fifth and supposedly final round of discussions began two weeks ago and were designed to establish a new UN Ocean Treaty, which would include goals to protect biodiversity in 30 per cent of the world's oceans by placing them into conservation areas by the end of the decade.

The target had been widely supported by hundreds of nations, charities, and businesses worldwide, amid growing concerns about the impact overfishing and other activities is having on marine habitats, fisheries, and the industries that depend on them.

However, the negotiations failed to reach an agreement with the talks ending in deadlock over a number of issues, including fishing rights, funding for marine protection programmes in developing countries, and controversial plans to exploit resources in Arctic waters.

In a statement campaign group Greenpeace said that "significant progress" had been made during the last 48 hours of discussions, but the talks failed to reach an agreement with the High Ambition Coalition countries accused of not having done "their homework on time". Activists added that countries moved towards compromises on key issues like finance too late, which in turn jeopardised the progress made at the last round of talks.

Greenpeace warned that unless Ministers convene an emergency meeting in 2022 to conclude the negotiations, the High Ambition Coalition group of nations and the US will have "failed to deliver" on their commitment to finalise an Ocean Treaty this year.

Negotiations have now been suspended, but hopes remain that further negotiations could be scheduled ahead of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit which is set to take place in Montreal in December and will consider similar proposals to expand protected areas for nature.

"The oceans sustain all life on Earth, but for the last two weeks, the self-proclaimed High Ambition Coalition has not shown enough ambition or urgency until the final hours," said Laura Meller, member of Greenpeace's Protect the Oceans campaign. "As a result, they have failed to deliver a strong Global Ocean Treaty that can protect the high seas. They promised a Treaty in 2022, and time has all but run out. They shouldn't shoulder all responsibility, other countries have been deliberately obstructive, but failure to deliver a Treaty at these talks jeopardises the livelihoods and food security of billions of people around the world.

"While progress has been made, particularly on Ocean Sanctuaries, members of the High Ambition Coalition and countries like the USA have moved too slowly to find compromises, despite their commitments. Time has run out. Further delay means ocean destruction. We are sad and disappointed. While countries continue to talk, the oceans and all those who rely on them will suffer."

Greenpeace initially warned that the talks were on the brink of collapse on Thursday last week. The campaigners noted that while some groups, such as the Pacific Islands and the Caribbean, had made progress to bring discussions to a conclusion, 'Global North' countries only began to seek compromises in the final days of negotiations.

Greenpeace described Russia as a "key blocker" in negotiations, stating that it had refused to engage in the Treaty process itself, as well as showing no attempt to compromise with the EU and other states on a "wide range" of issues.

World Wildlife Foundation's (WWF) senior ocean governance expert Jessica Battle told BBC News that the management of Arctic waters remained a key dividing line at the talks. "As it opens up due to climate change and we have much shorter winters, that is going to open up a whole new area of extraction," she warned.