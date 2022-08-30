Sainsbury's becomes latest supermarket to ditch 'best before' labels

Sainsbury's has become the latest UK supermarket to announce plans to help reduce food waste by ditching 'best before' dates on hundreds of items from its fresh produce range.

The supermarket announced this morning it is bringing in "major" changes to its date labels on packaging for 276 of its own brand products in order to help reduce food waste in UK households. Sainsbury's said that 'best before' labels will be replaced by a new on-pack message which will say 'no date helps reduce waste'.

The decision follows similar moves from Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, and M&S, which have all concluded that best before dates can encourage consumers to throw out food that is still safe to eat. Best before dates are distinct from use by dates, which provide information on when produce may not be safe to eat.

Sainsbury's said that from the end of August it will begin the removal of 'best before' dates from more than 100 product lines, including pears, onions, tomatoes, and citrus fruits. It added that a further 130 products, including potatoes, will similarly have 'best before' dates removed in the near future.

The supermarket said the decision builds on work it has done in recent years to remove dates from more than 1,500 lines, including pineapples, pumpkins, apples and indoor plants.

Using figures from food waste data body Waste & Resources Action Programme (WRAP), Sainsbury's estimated the upcoming changes could help UK households to save 11,000 tonnes of food each year, which is the equivalent to 17 million products.

Further figures from WRAP found that removing date labels from the most wasted fresh produce, such as broccoli, apples, potatoes, and cucumber, has the potential to cut annual household food waste by 50,000 tonnes.

"We know that around a third of all food produced for human consumption is either lost or wasted and food waste is one of the leading contributors of carbon emissions, accounting for a staggering 8-10 per cent of GHG emissions globally, which is why we're committed to helping customers reduce waste at home," said Kate Stein, director of technical at Sainsbury's.

"The changes that we're announcing today will [give] customers more autonomy to make their own decisions on whether their food is good to eat, and preventing them from disposing of food too early. With changes like these, together, we can all play our part in tackling the climate crisis and protecting the planet for generations to come."

In addition, Sainsbury's said that it would switch all 'use by' dates on its 46 own-brand yoghurts to 'best before' by the end of this year. According to research from WRAP, 54,000 tonnes of yoghurt is wasted annually. For 70 per cent of this waste, the date label was cited as the reason for throwing it away.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), 'use by' dates are linked to food safety, whereas 'best before' dates relate to food quality. The FSA advises that food with a 'use by' date applied should never be used past this date, unless it has been frozen, whereas foods with a 'best before' date can be safely eaten beyond the date on the label.

Sainsbury's said that it has found that food such as its yoghurt is safe to eat past its expiration date, and that it is giving its customers more autonomy to make their own decisions on whether food is good to eat after the 'best before' date.

The move also forms part of its commitment to halve its food waste by 2030, Sainsbury's said, which incorporates efforts to reduce food waste across its supply chain and send surplus food from stores to charity food donation partners.

"Wasting food feeds climate change and costs us money. The right date label, or no date label, has a big influence on what we use and what we throw away. For fruit and veg, date labels are unnecessary and our research has shown that removing them can save the equivalent of 7 million shopping baskets' worth from our household bins a year," said Catherine David, director of collaboration and change at WRAP.

"We call on more retailers to make these changes. The average family in the UK throws away £700 worth of food a year."