Could a North Sea gas platform be repurposed as a rare bird nesting site?

Credit: Orsted
Credit: Orsted

Alpha Petroleum and Energean UK are exploring future options for its Wenlock gas platform as part of plans to mitigate the potential impact of offshore wind development on seabird habitats

The Wenlock gas platform in the Southern North Sea could soon be repurposed as an artificial nesting site for seabird species, as part of efforts to minimise the potential impact of offshore wind development on certain seabird species.

Alpha Petroleum and Energean UK announced this week that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with offshore wind developer Orsted's Hornsea Project Four to explore the potential repurposing of the Wenlock gas platform following the discovery that kittiwakes have been observed using the man-made structures for their nests.

Orsted's recent offshore surveys of platforms in the North Sea showed large numbers of nests on a number of platforms. As such, the repurposing of an existing platform as an artificial nesting structure is now under consideration as an alternative to plans to construct a new artificial nesting structure in support of the ongoing development of the Hornsea Four offshore wind farm. 

The parties said the new MoU would allow them to collaborate in exploring how to repurpose the Wenlock platform, which is owned by Alpha and Energean, as a dedicated kittiwake nesting site.

Orsted said it engaged extensively with a number of installation owners in the Southern North Sea to identify candidate platforms, while undertaking its own survey to confirm the distribution of nesting kittiwake colonies across gas facilities in the area.

The surveys also assessed the suitability of the platforms to provide suitable habitats while taking into account their respective decommissioning timeframes and the willingness of platform owners and operators to consider adapting plans to facilitate repurposing. 

Orsted found that the Wenlock platform has an established kittiwake colony with around 69 apparently occupied nests counted in a June 2022 survey - which according to Orsted is an increase in number when compared to past counts.

The company added that the platform is also nearing the end of its economic producing life and is scheduled for the plugging and abandonment of wells from 2023. Following decommissioning the nesting site would no longer be available, but the repurposing of the Wenlock platform, including alternations made it its topside design to attract further nesting kittiwake, presents an opportunity to preserve and increase the colony for future breeding seasons, Orsted said.

Suggested alternations to make the site more suitable for nesting include adapting the topside design to the architecture of the platform in order to maximise the use of existing structural elements and create a new nesting space, while at the same time minimising disturbance to the seabirds which are already nesting at Wenlock. 

"As a responsible offshore wind developer, we are always keen to explore innovative opportunities to ensure that our projects are developed, constructed and maintained as sensitively and sustainably as possible," said Jamie Baldwin, Hornsea Four Project Director at Orsted.

"We look forward to continuing our work with Alpha and Energean to investigate the potential for repurposing existing offshore structures as part of a tool-box of ecological compensation measures."

Eco Charger: Electric quad bike business revs up expansion plans

RSPB warns of 'nature disaster' if next Prime Minister fails to boost biodiversity laws

