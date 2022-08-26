Ofgem confirms price cap to rise to £3,549

Domestic energy bills are set to soar by 80 per cent from October, after regulator Ofgem this morning confirmed the price cap for the average household gas and electricity bill is to rise to £3,549.

The huge increase - which represents a 178 per cent increase on the cap from a year ago - was largely in line with analysts expectations, fuelling fears that still rising wholesale gas prices could result in further significant increases in the price cap later this winter. Influential analyst firm Cornwall Insight, which accurately predicted today's increase, is now projecting that bills could hit £5,386 in January before rising to £6,616 in April.

Announcing the increase in the cap this morning, Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley argued the onus was now on government to act to help millions of households and businesses cope with increased energy costs that could trigger a wave of bankruptcies and force millions of people into destitution.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said "the truth is this is beyond the capacity of the regulator and the industry to address", adding that the next prime minister needs "to act urgently and decisively" to avert an economic and social crisis.

"We know the massive impact this price cap increase will have on households across Britain and the difficult decisions consumers will now have to make," he added in a statement. "I talk to customers regularly and I know that today's news will be very worrying for many. The government support package is delivering help right now but it's clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year.

"We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming prime minister that will require urgent action."

The new Prime Minister is not set to be announced until September 5th, at which point they will be presented with a suite of proposals for a new support package.

Proposals under consideration include an extension of the windfall tax on oil and gas companies to cover some renewables generators, a new system of long term loans to allow energy suppliers to hold down bills, an expansion of energy efficiency schemes, and significant increases in benefits and support packages to help the most vulnerable households and businesses.

But it remains unclear to what extent the new Prime Minister will embrace such measures.

Rishi Sunak has said he would remove VAT on energy bills, undertake a major increase in energy efficiency funding, and provide more targeted support for households and businesses. But he has also counselled that there are limits to how much support the government can provide.

Meanwhile, frontrunner Liz Truss has said she would suspend green levies and focus on cutting taxes, despite warnings that such an approach would do little to help the most vulnerable households. Speaking at the latest hustings event last night she said there was "a massive issue with people not being able to afford energy", but added: "What isn't right is to just bung more money into the system, what we actually need to do is fix the supply of energy."

She said that was why she was in favour of more structural solutions to the crisis, such as increased renewables and nuclear development and the development of fracking projects in the UK.

However, business groups and environmental and fuel poverty campaigners have repeatedly warned such proposals are insufficient given the scale of the crisis and would take years to have any impact on energy bills. They have also called on the Truss campaign to provide more clarity on what the planned moratorium on green levies on energy bills will entail, given that simply axing the levies would result in the government breaching contracts with clean energy energy generators and suspending the energy efficiency and fuel poverty programmes the levies help fund.

Meanwhile, environmental and industry groups today reiterated that the crisis is being caused by soaring gas prices driven by Russia's weaponising of energy supplies following its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"When these bills start hitting doormats, the harsh reality of the UK's dependence on gas will be laid bare," said Greenpeace UK's energy campaigner, Georgia Whitaker. "It's time the government stopped protecting the profits of fossil fuel giants and started protecting people from an energy market that's spiralling out of control.

"The incoming PM must provide immediate relief to households with a freeze on energy bills and extra welfare support for those in most need, funded in part by properly taxing the astronomical profits of oil and gas companies. The government has shackled households to sky-high bills by actively scrapping energy-saving schemes that would have reduced household bills forever, now it must rectify this costly mistake. Investing heavily in energy-saving measures, like insulation and heat pumps, and turbocharging the delivery of renewables - which are now nine times cheaper than gas - is imperative to bringing future bills down and preventing climate disaster."

Energy UK's director of regulation, Dan Alchin, stressed that action from government was urgently needed. "This rise, while widely predicted, will be hugely worrying to customers. We know many customers are already struggling with energy bills and other costs and for millions of households, these latest increases will be simply unaffordable," he said. "The rise is driven by the cost of buying gas on the wholesale market, which has been at record levels for about a year now - with prices this week 10 times what they were before the crisis. These costs are out of the control of energy retail suppliers who need to recoup them, otherwise we risk more going out of business in addition to the 30 that have done so since last August - causing huge cost and disruption to customers.

"However bills of this size were unimaginable a few months ago and we cannot expect customers to bear the brunt... the government must step in urgently and put in place further support for this winter and with energy costs likely to remain high for the foreseeable future, look at ways to keep bills down next year as well."

The news came as the results of a new poll by Focaldata commissioned by Cavendish Advocacy revealed that the public is assigning the bulk of the blame for soaring bills on the government.

The survey of more than 1,000 adults found 47 per cent primarily blame ministers for "failing to prepare and prevent" for the jump in electricity and gas bills, while just under a third - or 30 per cent - blame energy companies.

The survey confirmed over 90 per cent of the public are concerned about rising bills, with two-thirds describing themselves as "very concerned" about the costs of heating and keeping the lights on in homes this winter.

"Our research confirms the level of concern amongst people across the UK at the rising cost of energy, and the situation is expected to get worse when Ofgem announces its latest price cap this week," said Tom Bradley, head of energy and green growth at Cavendish Advocacy.

"The debate has moved on as to how the country has reached a critical point where energy bills may top more than £3,500 a year. Our polling shows that the public expects both politicians and the energy industry to take responsibility and bring more stability and affordability to the market."

Focaldata's findings were mirrored by the latest Ipsos Issues Index which was released earlier this week. The Index found that 54 per cent of Britons see prices and inflation as the biggest issue facing the country, reflecting an increase of nine percentage points since last month.

Specifically, petrol and fuel prices were seen as the fifth-biggest issue of the month according to Ipsos, with 17 per cent mentioning it as an important issue for the country.

Ipsos also reported a "surge" in concern for the environment, pollution, and climate change over the past month, with the issue ranked third in the rankings with 23 per cent of respondents mentioning this as a big issue for the country. The increase in interest, which coincided with this summer's heat wave, represented a 10 point increase on last month's index and represents the highest score for the issue since last year's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.