Eco Charger: Electric quad bike business revs up expansion plans

Electric quad bike business Eco Charger has received a £350,000 cash injection from UK Export Finance (UKEF) and HSBC UK, which it will use to fund the expansion of its business into North America.

The North Devon-based business said the latest investment reflects a doubling of its existing HSBC facility that will allow it to import bike frames in much larger and regular quantities, which it will in turn help it speed up production of its electric bikes.

"We're extremely grateful for UKEF's support in allowing HSBC UK to double our facility, ensuring we are maintaining our current growth strategy," said Russell Crisp, executive chairman of Eco Charger. "Our business revenue is doubling year- on-year, so the funding will massively help us broaden our supply chain to meet the increasing global demand for our innovative bikes,"

Minister for Exports, Andrew Griffith, welcomed the new investment, hailing Eco Charger as "exactly the sort of company UK Export Finance had in mind" for support.

"The General Export Facility was launched to provide financial support that is quick and simple to access for ambitious small businesses looking to grow their exporting capacity," he said. "This support has enabled Eco Charger to sell more high-quality eco-friendly quad bikes to the world and I hope others will follow the trail Eco Charger has blazed."

Eco Charger was set up in 2011 by founder Fred Chugg, after he spotted a gap in the market for electric powered all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The resulting quads are being used in a range of sectors, including eco-tourism, farming, policing, and public services.

Eco Charger said that following the support from UKEF the business has been able to expand its reach into America, Europe, and Australasia, helping it to more than triple its exports in the last year.

"We're delighted to be supporting Eco Charger's ongoing expansion as a leader in British and global, sustainable automation development and manufacturing," said David Butler, area director for Business Banking South West at HSBC UK.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship during an exciting time for Eco Charger as the business recently opened its first office in South Carolina."