Green education: SSE offers decarbonisation advice to British universities

clock • 2 min read
Green education: SSE offers decarbonisation advice to British universities

SSE Energy Solutions has teamed up with The Association of University Directors of Estates to advise universities on how to decarbonise their estates

SSE Energy Solutions has announced that it has partnered with The Association of University Directors of Estates (AUDE) to provide British universities with updated advice on the best practices that can help them decarbonise their estates.

SSE said that under the partnership the company's energy professionals have provided certified Continuing Professional Development (CPD) training across UK campuses to provide estate directors with a better understanding of how to achieve net zero goals and curb energy bills. 

According to figures published earlier this month by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), the UK's universities were responsible for 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over the past year, with energy consumption at 85 of the 126 institutions analysed rising year-on-year as campuses reopened following a series of covid lockdowns. 

However, the sector is working to slash its carbon footrping with 140 members of trade body Universities UK pledging last year to cut their emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 and reach net zero by 2050 at the latest. 

In order to support universities in delivering on the new goal, SSE and AUDE confirmed last week that they have teamed up to provide training on how academic institutions can take a "whole system approach" to slashing emissions. The resulting courses provide information on low carbon policy, legislation, procurement, contracting, investment, and solution development, as well as examples from academia and industry of successful projects. 

Participating universities included Bath, Birmingham, Sheffield, Cardiff, Dublin, and Edinburgh. Participants received CPD points from AUDE, which acted as the authorising body which certifies the training. 

"Decarbonising estates is a priority for universities across the country, not just so they can meet their own net zero goals, but because more students are factoring in where a university falls on the green league tables when choosing where to go," said Avi Baidya, head of universities and higher education client development at SSE Energy.

"There are many challenges to creating greener, more sustainable university campuses and through this engagement with AUDE members, we can help prepare key decision-makers to overcome them successfully. We hope to engage with many universities across the UK to help deliver their decarbonisation goals and to create more sustainable, green energy solutions in the process."

SSE said it was also recently selected to work as the strategic energy partner to the University of Surrey and is currently working in collaboration with the university to remove approximately 5,000 tonnes of carbon per year from their total annual emissions in addition to increasing their on-site renewable energy generation at the same time.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lost at sea? UN Ocean Treaty discussions fail to reach agreement

Sainsbury's becomes latest supermarket to ditch 'best before' labels

Most read
01

The government has made this crisis worse than it needed to be

26 August 2022 • 9 min read
02

Reports: Fossil fuel advertising ban comes into force in France

24 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Lunar Energy emerges from stealth mode, acquires energy storage specialist Moixa

25 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response

26 August 2022 • 4 min read
05

Octopus Energy provides boost to plans to deliver UK's largest battery

25 August 2022 • 3 min read

More on Efficiency

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response
Politics

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response

Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Caroline Lucas argues that without an urgent attempt to grapple with the root causes of the gas crisis the government's response could yet go from bad to worse

Caroline Lucas
clock 26 August 2022 • 4 min read
Ofgem confirms price cap to rise to £3,549
Energy

Ofgem confirms price cap to rise to £3,549

Regulator confirms household bills set to rise by 80 per cent from October, as Liz Truss again argues it is wrong to "bung more money" at those struggling with soaring costs

Amber Rolt
clock 26 August 2022 • 9 min read
Nesta: 'Covid-style' response needed to slash energy use and prevent winter gas shortages
Energy

Nesta: 'Covid-style' response needed to slash energy use and prevent winter gas shortages

Charity Nesta warns that the cost-of-living crisis could 'deepen' rapidly without immediate action from government to curb energy demand

Amber Rolt
clock 24 August 2022 • 4 min read