Deforestation drones: New Anglo-Australian venture reveals plans to plant 100 million trees

A new joint venture between an Australian start-up and a British tech company could see drones used to tackle deforestation as part of a new initiative that aims to plant 100 million trees globally by 2024.

British tech firm CAL International has teamed up with Australian green tech start-up AirSeed Technologies to design a seed pod delivery system using AirSeed's unique tree-planting aerial drone technology.

Announcing the new venture last week, CAL International said it was approached by AirSeed to assist in refining the planting systems for its drone technology by improving the user interface and manufacturability of its seed pod delivery system.

The AirSeed drone uses artificial and data intelligence to identify and locate designated target areas with GPS coordinates and then fire carbon seed pods onto the ground. The carbon pods are then pinpointed on a mapping system allowing the drones to return on a reconnaissance flight at a later date via the same route to then identify and map tree growth.

According to the companies, when using a two-person team an AirSeed drone can plant up to 40,000 pods a day.

The pods each carry a gram of carbon, which is collected from rotting and dying vegetation. The pod protects the seed whilst in the germination cycle from combative elements such as insects, rodents, and birds. The seed pod is then activated when it rains, with the carbon absorbing the water and allowing the seed to germinate.

The companies said that over the past 30 years the world has lost more than 300 million trees through deforestation, natural disasters, and human consumption. They claim that AirSeed's aerial platform can help enable reforestation projects in remote areas that are difficult to access due to challenging terrain or bushfire damage, while providing a faster and lower cost alternative to manual planting processes

Currently, refrigerated supply lines can be required to transport seedlings from nurseries to planting areas, while traditional manual planting solutions are slow, labour-intensive, expensive, and ineffective in trying to mitigate today's rate of deforestation, the companies said. As such, they estimate that AirSeed's aerial platform is 80 per cent cheaper than current planting methods and 25 times faster than manual planting methods.

"When AirSeed explained what they hoped to achieve, it was a challenge that we were delighted to take on," said CAL International founder and engineer, Cliff Kirby. "The huge significance and impact that this innovation can bring in the fight against climate change is truly global. Together with AirSeed based in Australia and South Africa and CAL based in the UK, this is a global collaboration and the very definition of the art of the possible."

AirSeed co-founder, Andrew Walker, said: "Working with CAL, they have managed to take an existing delivery system design and turn it into a unique pod delivery mechanism. The design and engineering that has gone into the aerial platform from CAL also means we can produce a great number of AirSeed aerial platforms and deploy these into the field quicker to speed up the process of reforestation which will help us in a race against time to mitigate climate change."