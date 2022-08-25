Government faces legal challenge over 'unlawful' Food Strategy

Environmental campaign group Feedback has launched a formal legal challenge against the UK government over its failure to adopt measures to curb meat and dairy production and consumption, contrary to the recommendations of its own expert climate advisers.

Both the independent review of the National Food Strategy written by Henry Dimbleby and commissioned by the government in 2019 and the Climate Change Committee (CCC), an independent, statutory body established under the Climate Change Act, have recently advised the government that reductions in meat and dairy consumption are likely to be required to meet UK climate goals.

Dimbelby's report recommended the UK should aim to deliver a 30 per cent reduction in meat consumption by 2032, while the CCC identified a shift in diet as "particularly important" to tackling the UK's contribution to climate change. In addition, under all its outlined scenarios for meeting the UK's net zero emissions goals a 20-50 per cent reduction in meat and dairy consumption is required.

As such Feedback today accused the Government Food Strategy, which was published in June, of ignoring the "clear advice" on meat and dairy reduction coming from both the CCC and the Independent Review.

Lawyers from Leigh Day, who are representing Feedback, argued that the failure to respond to the recommendations meant the strategy was "unlawful". They have also claimed it is "at odds" with the government's Net Zero Strategy, which stated that the Food Strategy would outline how emissions savings in food and agriculture would be achieved in support of climate targets.

According to Feedback, the only references to reducing livestock emissions in the strategy relate to "unproven technical approaches". The group is also accusingf the government of explicitly opposing reductions in the level of British livestock by arguing that the alternative protein sector is seen as additional to livestock farming, not a potential means of displacing demand for it.

Feedback also highlighted how Dimbleby recently stated that meat reduction is critical for emissions reduction, but any moves to curb demand are seen as as 'politically toxic' within government.

Carina Millstone, executive director of Feedback, said that the government has created a "truly dangerous illusion" that it is tackling climate change while continuing business-as-usual.

"The government has announced some ambitious emission reduction targets but failed to formulate the policies required to meet them," she said. "Meanwhile in the real world, expert evidence unequivocally shows that curtailing meat and dairy is critical for all transition pathways to net zero. Rather than outlining plans to support the public and farmers in making the shift to low-carbon foods as promised, the Food Strategy blithely ignored the meat and dairy question altogether.

"We want the government to go back to the drawing board and come up with a strategy that delivers for the climate rather than one that simply spurts yet more hot air."

Solicitor Rowan Smith from Leigh Day, who is acting on behalf of Feedback, said his client believes that there is something "inherently wrong" with the government promising to address carbon emissions as part of its Food Strategy, but then omitting to take any action to tackle demand for meat and dairy, which is one of the biggest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions.

"The legal case focuses on the Government's failure to take into account expert and independent advice," he explained. "What is the value in having that advice, if the Government can effectively ignore it? Our client hopes to test these arguments in court."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said that it could not comment on an on-going legal challenge.

The case comes in the same week as the government launched a new call for evidence on how to harness new feedstocks and additives to help curb emissions from cattle and sheep. However, Ministers remain implacably opposed to calls for them to encourage people to eat less meat as a means of helping to curb the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, insisting dietary choices should be left to individuals.