Does the UK really need more gas projects?

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Does the UK really need more gas projects?

The next Prime Minister looks set to approve new gas projects in the UK, but are they needed, will they make any difference to energy bills, and can they be made compatible with net zero goals?

As energy prices continue to soar and the UK stares down the barrel of yet another full-blown economic crisis, do the increasingly vocal critics of the UK's net zero strategy have a point? The obvious...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

A fair wind: Scotland's offshore wind boom points to a brighter future

'New normal': Businesses urged to prepare for risk of prolonged drought

Most read
01

'Major turning point': Octopus Energy and National Grid ESO hail V2G tech milestone

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
02

In the era of Electricity 4.0, businesses must strategise, digitise, decarbonise

23 August 2022 • 5 min read
03

Reports: Fossil fuel advertising ban comes into force in France

24 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Britishvolt co-founder and CEO steps down amid funding fears

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The opposite is true': Solar industry rubbishes claims it poses threat to UK farmland

19 August 2022 • 7 min read

More on Infrastructure

Government faces legal challenge over 'unlawful' Food Strategy
Climate change

Government faces legal challenge over 'unlawful' Food Strategy

Campaign group Feedback has launched a formal legal challenge against the government over its failure to deliver more ambitious measures to tackle emissions from meat and dairy

Amber Rolt
clock 25 August 2022 • 3 min read
Energy super basins: Where the renewable, CCS, and upstream stars align
Energy

Energy super basins: Where the renewable, CCS, and upstream stars align

Oil and gas producers can gain first mover advantage by harnessing renewables and CCS to decarbonise their operations, argues Wood Mackenzie's Andrew Latham

Andrew Latham, Wood Mackenzie
clock 25 August 2022 • 4 min read
Nesta: 'Covid-style' response needed to slash energy use and prevent winter gas shortages
Energy

Nesta: 'Covid-style' response needed to slash energy use and prevent winter gas shortages

Charity Nesta warns that the cost-of-living crisis could 'deepen' rapidly without immediate action from government to curb energy demand

Amber Rolt
clock 24 August 2022 • 4 min read