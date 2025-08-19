Study: Climate change costing UK grassroots sport clubs £320m a year and rising

UK government-commissioned research uncovers the increasing cost of worsening climate change on community sports clubs, facilities and competitions
Extreme weather caused by climate change is wreaking damage and disruption to local sports facilities, clubs and competitions up and down the country to the tune of £320m a year and rising, according to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis